Lazada SG creates 'chief discount officer' role to help shoppers sniff out best deals

Lazada Singapore is on the hunt for a chief discount officer. A spokesperson for Lazada told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the aim of the role was to find a unique individual who can help shoppers sniff out the best deals on the platform, to enhance the shopping experience for the millions of shoppers who visit Lazada every day. This role is allegedly the first for its Singapore operations, according to a check on LinkedIn by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE.

The LinkedIn job post said some of the expected roles of a chief discount officer include hunting for giveaways and vouchers to give away to viewers, offering insider tips and tricks on getting the best deals, bargain for the best deal with sellers, and cultivating strong relationships with livestream viewers and becoming their best lobang friend. Applicants are required to have an amazing personality with the ability to connect with audiences, deep knowledge of eCommerce and livestream selling, and a proven ability to source for the best deals.

“The chief discount officer will be required to use marketing techniques and tools, such as livestreaming, to bring the great deals they find to life for consumers. To do this, they will entertain shoppers in real-time with the chief discount officer's first assignment being to host a two-hour LazLive livestream on 9.9, one of Lazada's biggest shopping days. We will then work with the chief discount officer to map out a calendar of livestreams over the coming months for the various campaigns,” the spokesperson added.

Following the recent announcement of Hyun Bin as the regional brand ambassador for LazMall, Lazada said it has been gearing up to the flurry of end-of-year online shopping festivals – starting with 9.9 with pre-event activities that start this week. Lazada is also currently in the works of a month-long celebration to commemorate its Singapore grocery arm RedMart’s 10th anniversary in October. According to Lazada, shoppers can expect bigger and better during its annual flagship event, Singles Day 11.11, as it onboards many new brands this year and with more surprises to be revealed nearer to the date.

Separately, it brought on board a slew of new hires for its regional creative team - Shawnn Lai, Cheng Shu Yau, Michael Tai, Chan Hwee Chong, and Daniel Foo. The regional creative team is under regional marketing and Lai reports to group CMO Mary Zhou. Meanwhile, Cheng, Tai, Chan, and Foo report to Lai. The five individuals work hand-in-hand with other business units such as branding to be the brand custodian of Lazada and its IPs and assets. They also cover projects and initiatives for Lazada, including mega campaigns i.e. 9.9, 11.11, and 12.12, amongst other things.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

