Lazada Group poaches adland talent for regional creative team

Lazada Group has made a slew of new hires to its regional creative team, bringing on board Shawnn Lai (pictured left) as SVP, regional creative lead and Cheng Shu Yau (pictured second from left), Michael Tai (pictured second from right), and Chan Hwee Chong (pictured right) each as VP, regional creative respectively. Daniel Foo also recently joined the team as VP, regional creative. The regional creative team sits under regional marketing and Lai will report to group CMO Mary Zhou. In turn, Cheng, Tai, Chan, and Foo will report to Lai and are based in Singapore.

Lazada's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the five individuals will work hand-in-hand with other business units such as branding to be the brand custodian of Lazada and its IPs and assets. They will also cover projects and initiatives for Lazada, including mega campaigns i.e. 9.9, 11.11, and 12.12, amongst other things.

Lai, Cheng, Tai and Chan each have a wealth of experience in the adland. Lai previously worked as creative director at Ogilvy and creative group head at Grey Group. He was also the art director at Leo Burnett, Euro RSCG and dentsu Singapore, according to his LinkedIn. Cheng was most recently creative director at iris Singapore and was formerly creative group head at DDB Group Singapore. He has also worked at XM Asia Pacific and TBWA\ Tequila Singapore.

Meanwhile, Tai has helmed roles such as global creative director for TBWA\ Group Singapore, associate creative director for J. Walter Thompson, and regional associate creative director at Red Fuse Communications, his LinkedIn said. Likewise, Chan also worked at Ogilvy in Singapore, Beijing and Shanghai, as well as DDB and TBWA\ in Singapore. Foo has also worked at Grey Group Singapore as creative director and J. Walter Thompson and McCann Worldgroup as senior copywriter and copywriter respectively.

The eCommerce company is currently in the midst of promotions in Singapore and Malaysia. For Singapore, the company is currently pushing promotions for the Great Singapore Sale as part of its role as eCommerce partner for the sale. The company came on board in that role last month in partnership with the Singapore Retailers Association. In Malaysia, it also has promotions running until 24 June as part of its Lazada ada semua campaign.

