Lazada appoints Grey's Daniel Foo as regional VP senior creative lead

Lazada has appointed Daniel Foo, former Grey Group Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) creative director, as its regional VP, senior creative lead. Foo (pictured) was previously with Grey for more than four years overseeing the AMEA region. Before that, he worked at J. Walter Thompson as a senior copywriter and was also a copywriter at McCann Worldgroup and BBH Asia Pacific Singapore. Foo was also the art director at Ogilvy. Lazada confirmed to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that Foo is joining the regional marketing team but declined to comment further.

According to Foo's online portfolio, he has been in the adland for 13 years and has written copies, created campaigns for clients ranging from pharmaceuticals to cosmetics, and fashion. Foo also said he led and executed 17 of the localised Panadol Extra campaign globally, from South America to the Netherlands, in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He also led an ad for Chupa Chups and wrote site content for recruitment company JamesKennethKoh.

Meanwhile, when asked about Foo's replacement, Grey Singapore's CEO Konstantin Popovic said several members of the Singapore team have taken over responsibility, including Justine Lee who recently joined as creative from TBWA\ Group Singapore.

Separately, Lazada also beefed up its PR operations in April by appointing Klareco Communications to handle duties for Singapore and its collective regional markets in Southeast Asia. More recently, it witnessed the departure of group president and Thailand CEO Jessica Liu, who left to spend more time with her family. She also led LazMall during her time with the company and under her leadership, Lazada's spokesperson said LazMall has grown to become one of the largest online virtual malls in Southeast Asia.

