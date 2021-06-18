Lazada names SVP of group communications

Lazada has appointed its former senior vice president of organisational culture, Claire Tan (pictured), as its new senior vice president of group communications. According to her LinkedIn, prior to her roles in Lazada, Tan was the was the branding and communications consultant at SPRG Consulting. Before stepping into SPRG, Tan was principle branding consultant at Socium Consultancy. She was also seen in Solaris Strategies Singapore as a branding and communications lead before her time in Socium Consultancy, her LinkedIn page revealed. Tan also worked in roles with Sealed Network, Freeflow Productions, Ministry of Communications and Information, and Nanyang Technical University. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reaching out to Lazada on with regards to Tan's new role, and the responsibilities she will hold in in this new role.

Aside from this, Lazada has also recently made headline a number of times for positions shifts and management changes. In June this year, it made the news for its slew of new hires to its regional creative team. The eCommerce platform brought on board Shawnn Lai as SVP, regional creative lead and Cheng Shu Yau, Michael Tai, and Chan Hwee Chong, each as VP, regional creative respectively. Daniel Foo also recently joined the team as VP, regional creative. The regional creative team sits under regional marketing and Lai will report to group CMO Mary Zhou. In turn, Cheng, Tai, Chan, and Foo will report to Lai and are based in Singapore.

During that same month, Lazada saw its president Jessica Liu leave her role to spend more time with her family. According to multiple media reports then, including Bloomberg, Liu was also CEO of Lazada Thailand, an expanded remit she took on earlier this year. Liu also led LazMall during her time with the company. Under Liu's leadership, the company's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE then that LazMall had grown to become one of the largest online virtual malls in Southeast Asia.

Accompanying Liu, Lazada Malaysia saw its VP, head of branding and communications, Irene Foo, leave the company after close to two years, in June this year. She first joined in 2019 from Photobook Worldwide where she was VP of marketing. In a LinkedIn post, Foo said it had been an amazing 650 days at the company. "To be able to work with a group of talented and amazing colleagues, who are now friends, has been an experience that has made a mark in my career," she added then.

A month prior to that, in May, CMO at Lazada Malaysia, Diana Boo, stepped down from her role two years after she joined the team from iflix in 2019. Boo said having spent two years with Lazada she felt it was time to move on an pursue another job. "There was an interesting job offer which I wanted to try out having spent two years with Lazada," she said without sharing more on her new role.

Lazada Malaysia also made the news for its appointment of Alpha Access PR in April this year, to manage PR duties for 24 months following a pitch which saw five agencies vying for the account. The agency is responsible for strategic communications, media relations, content development, brand marketing, media partnerships, event management, stakeholder management, eCommerce communications, creative development and conceptualisation and corporate communications. Following suit, Lazada appointed Klareco Communications as its PR agency in that same month, following a pitch called earlier this year. This comes as Lazada parted ways with WE Communications. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understood that Klareco is tasked with PR duties for both Singapore and its collective regional markets in Southeast Asia. A Lazada spokesperson confirmed the appointment to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE then .

