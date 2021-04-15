Lazada picks PR partner to deliver on regional duties

Lazada has appointed Klareco Communications as its new PR agency, following a pitch called earlier this year. This comes as Lazada parted ways with WE Communications. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that Klareco will be tasked with PR duties for both Singapore and its collective regional markets in Southeast Asia. A Lazada spokesperson confirmed the appointment to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE.

"We kicked off a routine RFP process in January. After a competitive pitch process, which saw a number of agencies respond to the creative pitch, we are pleased to complete the process with our new partner," the spokesperson said. Lazada declined to comment on further enquiries.

Earlier this month, Lazada Malaysia also appointed Alpha Access PR to manage PR duties for 24 months following a pitch which saw five agencies vying for the account. The agency is responsible for strategic communications, media relations, content development, brand marketing, media partnerships, event management, stakeholder management, eCommerce communications, creative development and conceptualisation and corporate communications.

Lazada also won big at the PR Awards 2021 hosted by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE. The team took home the gold award for PR Team of the Year (Brand) and silver for Best Regional PR. This was attributed to Lazada's regional initiatives to help SMEs digitise to meet changing consumer demands and strengthen resilience, amidst the disruption of the retail landscape last year. Lazada’s region-wide initiative targeted at SMEs was aimed to meet its commitment to support businesses in both weathering immediate economic conditions as well as building longer-term competitive advantage.

Recently, Lazada Singapore launched a pop-up physical store "Come Home to Lazada" as part of its online-to-offline (O2O) retail experience at Raffles City, which was formerly occupied by the now shuttered Robinsons retail store. The pop-up store showcases a complementary way for shoppers to engage on both online and offline platforms, paving the way for the future of new retail shopping. This comes as Lazada sees retail businesses picking up pace to attract customers back to their physical stores, following the gradual reopening of malls and shopping centres. The pop-up store will run until 18 April 2021.

The "Come Home to Lazada" store is said to feature interior ideas "for homes of tomorrow", with the latest home furnishings and work-from-home elements. It also has an area dedicated specifically to Red Mart. Shoppers will be able to explore various interior themes with considerations for smart home integration, and dedicated spaces such as a home office and study-gym.

