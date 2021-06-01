Lazada president and Thailand CEO Jessica Liu steps down

Lazada Group's Jessica Liu is leaving her role as president to spend more time with her family. According to multiple media reports including Bloomberg, Liu was also CEO of Lazada Thailand, an expanded remit she took on earlier this year. Liu also led LazMall during her time with the company. Under Liu's (pictured) leadership, the company's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that LazMall has grown to become one of the largest online virtual malls in Southeast Asia.

"We want to thank Liu for this and her many other contributions, and wish her well as she takes some time off to focus on her family," the spokesperson added. According to Lazada's website, James Dong is now CEO of Thailand and Vietnam. Before Lazada, Liu was with parent company Alibaba for close to nine years, her LinkedIn said. During her time there, she was GM of Tmall, senior director and director. She also worked at Amazon for more than six years as director. According to her LinkedIn, Liu was also brand VP of China Machine Press.

Separately, Lazada also saw another leadership change in Malaysia earlier this year, with Magnus Ekbom taking over as acting CEO of Lazada Malaysia in addition to his role as the group's chief strategy officer. This came as former Malaysia CEO, Leo Chow, was promoted to a director role at Alibaba Group, his LinkedIn said. However, Chow left shortly after in April to found Gro2U. More recently, its Malaysia CMO Diana Boo said she is stepping down from her role on 4 June, two years after she joined from iflix.

Meanwhile last June, the group named Chun Li as CEO to drive its next phase of growth under an accelerated digitalisation landscape in the region. He was previously president and CEO of Lazada Indonesia. Closer to him, the eCommerce company also partnered with the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) as the official eCommerce partner for the Great Singapore Sale 2021. According to SRA, this is the first time in the 27-year history of the GSS that it has an eCommerce partner, and more than 1,000 of its members will be participating.

Photo courtesy: Liu's LinkedIn page

