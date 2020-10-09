DBS splashes campaign for new digital service with Joseph Schooling across print

DBS is launching its digital onboarding service with Olympic gold medalist and record holder Joseph Schooling fronting its new initiative. True to its 'Live more, bank less' motto, DBS now aims to help new customers to instantly open a bank account in just 15 taps via its digibank app.

Working with Tribal Worldwide Singapore, the initiative will be highlighted through the print platform where print ads likens the swimmer's streamline race to the finish line with the bank's efficient, hassle-free onboarding steps. The ad will also be running on social and digital platforms until end of the year. According to a spokesperson from DDB, print was chosen as a platform as a positional part of DBS’ digibanking campaign launch to reach everyone in Singapore who may be prospective DBS customers. Commenting on the demographic, the spokesperson added that it hopes to reach out to Singaporeans and PRs looking to start a banking relationship with DBS.

"We are delighted to have Schooling join us on our digital banking journey," Lim Bee Bee, head of customer marketing at DBS said. "His achievements in the pool embody the speed and efficiency that are core to DBS' digital banking customer experience."

The DBS digibank app gives customers access to save, remit, plan, invest, and more from their mobile phones via fingerprint or face ID access. Insights and assistive cues ensure a seamless experience. NAV, a personal financial advisor in your pocket, helps customers navigate their money with an overview of spending habits and personalised cash flow projections. Investment options give users access to Exchange Traded Funds or Unit Trusts to get more out of their savings.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore's decision to issue digital bank licenses for non-banking applicants is set the transform the country's banking landscape. According to a recent research report by the Omnicom Retail Group, DBS – one of Singapore's three big banks – is known for its established network, distinct brand, and digital and mobile banking sophistication. The financial institution is poised to embrace this new era for banking and offer customers more access and value-added services than ever before in the palm of their hands.

"This is such an exciting time for banks in Singapore," said Vincent Teo, business director at Tribal Worldwide Singapore. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with DBS and set the bar for digital banking across the country."

Meanwhile, DBS and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) also announced a three-year deal to stimulate domestic tourism demand in the immediate term, as well as drive cross-border demand and catalyse tourism industry development in the mid- to longterm. The partnership, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between STB and a local bank, will leverage DBS’ ecosystem of services such as its travel marketplace portal, digital payments collection solutions, predictive analytics and everyday app DBS PayLah! to help the tourism industry seize new opportunities.