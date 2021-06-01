7 brand logos redesigned to showcase COVID-19 safety protocols

A year into the global COVID-19 pandemic, those who are fortunate enough to have the necessary healthcare and support are all trying to adapt to a new normal, and maintain functionality among the dysfunction - such as getting used to telecommuting and mask mandates. Brands such as German chemical producer BASF have also engaged in support, donating over 100 million protective masks as part of its “Helping Hands” campaign, according to Reuters. Closer to home, UNIQLO Malaysia's parent company Fast Retailing is also committing about US$3 million for India relief efforts as the country fights against the second wave of COVID-19.

With the pandemic still raging on in several countries worldwide, the current situation looks grim. However, graphic designer Debojyoti Sarkar decided to get creative by putting a twist to famous brand logos such as Apple, Facebook, and Pepsi to show what brands would look like if they created awareness around COVID-19 and adhered to safety protocols.

Sakar, who works at Indian on-demand video streaming platform Hoichoi TV, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that in his free time while working from home, he thought of the concept of experimenting with brand logos to showcase general norms to be followed for safety protocols.

"The initial objective was to create and spread awareness. While working on this, I felt that if I worked around famous brand logos which people usually relate to, the work will stand out more and have a bigger impact," he explained. Sarkar added that he never expected his work to receive the level of appreciation it got. His LinkedIn post featuring the brand logos had 62,878 reactions and 1,232 comments at the time of writing.

Here is the list of logos. Which one is your favourite?

1. Apple

2. Airbnb





3. Facebook

Aside from launching a $100 million programme to help small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic, Facebook has also been working with tech industry leaders to provide solutions to the coronavirus outbreak, such as by banning ads ban ads for medical products that could lead to scams or price gouging. said CNBC.

4. Instagram

5. LinkedIn

6. Morris Garages India

7. Pepsi

Separately, a Solvenia-based creative director named Jure Tovrljan also reimagined brand logos during this period last year to reflect the new trend of social distancing. Tovrljan said this was "just an idea of how logos should look like in these difficult times" and recreated logos for brands including Mastercard, LinkedIn, Nike, and Goodyear.

