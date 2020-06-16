Sitecore Webinar VOD

13 popular app logos portrayed in good ol' retro formats

Before video streaming platforms and music apps came along, DVD players and cassettes were prized possessions. Back in the days, consumers used to have albums filled with movie and/or song CDs. Personally, I was always fond of a typewriter and my Mum said I brought a dictionary with me at all times. Fast forward to today, I am typing on a laptop with Microsoft Word, and a quick Google search teaches me all sorts of vocabulary.

Portraying popular apps in their retro formats, Argentine graphic designer Luli Kibudi unveiled a series of creatives titled “Once Appon a Time”. On his Behance page, Kibudi listed the reinvented logos against prized possessions from a decade ago. Which brings back your fondest memories?

1. Netflix

netflix

2. Spotify

spotify 1

3. LinkedIn

linkedin

4. Gmail 

gmail

5. YouTube

youtube

6. Facebook 

facebook

7. WhatsApp

whatsapp

8. Microsoft Word

microsoft word

9. Pinterest  

pinterest

10. iCloud

cloud

11. Wikipedia 

wikipedia

12. Slack

slack

13. Domestika

  domestika


Related articles:
12 iconic logos redesigned through a COVID-19 lens
Designer behind viral COVID-19 redesigned logos grabs attention of major brands
8 famous TV series posters recreated through the COVID-19 lens

Most Recent

App Annie: MPU 1
MARKETING Conferences
Loyalty & Engagement Awards Singapore
MARKETING Virtual Masterclasses
MARKETING Awards

Singapore Upcoming Events

22 Jul, 2020

08 Oct, 2020

22 Oct, 2020

23 Oct, 2020

10 Nov, 2020

15 Feb, 2021

Carma: June SG