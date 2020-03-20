Content 360 Week

12 iconic logos redesigned through a COVID-19 lens

The COVID-19 outbreak is showing no signs of stopping. Governments, companies and consumers are implementing measures to curb the spread of the virus and mitigate the impact. A Latin American eCommerce brand, Mercado Libre, even changed its logo from a handshake to an elbow bump to promote social distancing, Adweek said.

While a quick check by Marketing found that not many brands have followed suit, a Slovenia-based creative director named Jure Tovrljan decided to get creative and redesigned certain brand logos, reflecting the new trend of social distancing.

On his Dribbble page, which is a social networking platform for digital designers and creatives, Tovrljan said this was "just an idea of how logos should look like in these difficult times". "Hang in there, guys. Stay home," he added. Meanwhile, Tovrljan also made the logos available for viewing on his Behance page

Here is the list:

1. Starbucks

jure starbucks

2. Mastercard

jure mastercard

3. LinkedIn

jure lockedin

4. Goodyear

jure goodyear

5. NBA

jure nba

6. Nike

jure nike

7. Corona

jure coronavirus

8. Mobil

jure imobil

 

9. Olympics

jure olympics

10. United

jure divided

11. Target

jure target

12. US Open

jure us open

Stay safe and practice social distancing everyone!

Related articles:
Publishers and agencies in Asia tackle brand safety amidst COVID-19
Circles.Life disinfects 'bill shock' fears with COVID-19 sanitiser ad
KFC Malaysia shows love to all delivery riders (even those of its competitors)
Facebook commits US$20m to battle COVID-19
YouTube backtracks on COVID-19 monetisation ban placed on creators

 

Most Recent

YouGov_April20
Loyalty & Engagement Awards Singapore
MARKETING Conferences
MARKETING Virtual Masterclasses
MARKETING Awards

Singapore Upcoming Events

16 Apr, 2020

21 May, 2020

28 May, 2020

08 Jun, 2020

10 Jul, 2020

Adspex-house-ad