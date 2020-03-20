12 iconic logos redesigned through a COVID-19 lens

The COVID-19 outbreak is showing no signs of stopping. Governments, companies and consumers are implementing measures to curb the spread of the virus and mitigate the impact. A Latin American eCommerce brand, Mercado Libre, even changed its logo from a handshake to an elbow bump to promote social distancing, Adweek said.

While a quick check by Marketing found that not many brands have followed suit, a Slovenia-based creative director named Jure Tovrljan decided to get creative and redesigned certain brand logos, reflecting the new trend of social distancing.

On his Dribbble page, which is a social networking platform for digital designers and creatives, Tovrljan said this was "just an idea of how logos should look like in these difficult times". "Hang in there, guys. Stay home," he added. Meanwhile, Tovrljan also made the logos available for viewing on his Behance page.

Here is the list:

1. Starbucks

2. Mastercard

3. LinkedIn

4. Goodyear

5. NBA

6. Nike

7. Corona

8. Mobil

9. Olympics

10. United

11. Target

12. US Open

Stay safe and practice social distancing everyone!

