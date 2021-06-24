ZALORA partners up with Mediacorp to innovate eCommerce space with podcasts

ZALORA and Mediacorp have partnered to launch a content-commerce deal for ZALORA’s Big Fashion Sale. This partnership will see the online fashion and lifestyle destination working with Singapore’s national media network on the annual Big Fashion Sale from 24 to 30 June 2021.

According to ZALORA, the collaboration highlights both companies’ commitment to driving innovation in the eCommerce space by creating engaging content catering to the evolving purchasing preferences of online consumers. The brand added that it combines the convenience and value of good deals via ZALORA with the strength and reach of Mediacorp’s content and network, and marks a content marketing milestone that will enable both companies to diversify and reach new customer bases.

Participating brands include Puma, Trendyol, adidas, Calvin Klein, Superdry and others.

As part of this content partnership, Mediacorp will offer consumers three Work from Home-themed episodes on Hush, a podcast series featuring Mediacorp DJs Hazelle Teo (YES 933), Germaine Tan (987) and Azura Goh (Ria 897). The series will be available on Mediacorp's digital audio service meLISTEN and the radio hosts' itsclarityco's Youtube, Spotify and Apple Podcast channels ZALORA shoppers can also participate in games in the lead-up to the Big Fashion Sale on the Mediacorp DJs’ respective radio stations, with DJs doling out ZALORA gift cards to winning listeners.

Additionally, ZALORA also partnered with GrabPay for a spend and win contest in conjunction with the ZALORA Big Fashion Sale. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to ZALORA for more information.

Parminder Singh, chief commercial and digital officer, Mediacorp said that the collaboration builds on Mediacorp’s “track record in driving commerce using innovative content solutions”. “We hope to leverage our partnership-based business model to deliver results for more like-minded clients, as we work together to strengthen the economic engine of the country,” added Singh.

Earlier last month in May, ZALORA launched a regional partnership with buy now pay later app Atome. Under the partnership, ZALORA customers in Singapore and Malaysia will be able to split purchases into three, zero-interest payments during the checkout process on ZALORA’s mobile app. In the same month, ZALORA also upped its content marketing strategy by launching a podcast series named ZALORA Talks, which covers the latest trends and hottest topics in fashion and lifestyle. The move into podcast came off the back of its industry webinar series, broadcasted quarterly on its social media platforms such as LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook. According to ZALORA, this initiative also aimed to introduce the podcasting format to the industry, which saw a surge in search interest and activity since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Meanwhile, Mediacorp launched "Mediacorp AdDirect", a self-service advertising platform in February this year. The platform hoped to provide an "easy, efficient and effective" way for businesses of all sizes reach their target customers. Previously, the media agency also worked with eCommerce platform Lazada last year for its National Day sale in August last year. The deal hoped to serve as an online service for sellers looking to create customisable content and campaign assets.



