ZALORA bursts into podcast scene with fashion and lifestyle series

ZALORA is beefing up its content marketing strategy by launching a podcast series named ZALORA Talks, which covers the latest trends and hottest topics in fashion and lifestyle. Hosted by Amy Yasmine, former editor of Harper’s BAZAAR Malaysia and produced in-house, ZALORA Talks brings together industry experts, brand partners, and fashion and lifestyle key opinion leaders to discuss trending issues around lifestyle, health and wellness, fashion and beauty. They will also touch on current events such as the new realities of celebrating Eid al-Fitr during the pandemic.

The series will comprise two seasons annually, with six 45-minute episodes making up each season. It also features celebrity guest appearances from personalities such as celebrity stylist Laureen Uy, TV host and entrepreneur Yumika Hoskin, model and influencer Natalie Prabha, Singapore national swimmer Kimberley Chan, and founder of Wanderlust & Co Jenn Low, among others.

The move into podcast comes off the back of its new industry webinar series, which is broadcasted quarterly on platforms such as LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook. According to ZALORA, this new initiative also aims to introduce the podcasting format to the industry, which has seen a surge in search interest and activity since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Over the past year, ZALORA has been embracing new digital marketing formats, from introducing workout sessions via Instagram Live with gym partners as part of #SaturdaySweat campaign to in-house editorial productions such as digital magazine and covers.

Christopher Daguimol, ZALORA's director, corporate communications, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it believes in the power of community and shared vision. Hence, it is open to future collaborations with brands and partners, from fashion and lifestyle brands that sell on ZALORA to cross industry partners, to talk about topics that matter to consumers. "It is important for brands to be part of the larger conversation happening out there, and ZALORA, as a platform, we want to put forward different perspectives on a topic and enable meaningful discussion around it," he added.

CEO Gunjan Soni said with consumers fatigued with Zoom and virtual conferences over the last year of pandemic, audio is the refreshing new choice of medium. "ZALORA has always invested in being a leader in content marketing in the eCommerce industry, and we will continue to add more innovative formats through the year while maintaining our high bar on quality," Soni added.

ZALORA joins brands such as DBS Bank and Singapore-based pet supply online retailer Good Dog People to have its own podcast series. DBS Bank rolled out its podcast programme last year to help customers pick up lifestyle tips and tricks, or glean insights from experts as they debate Asia’s transition into a post-COVID world. Meanwhile, Good Dog People's podcast series offers tips and advice for dog owners from a variety of experts.

Meanwhile, IKEA decided to tap on the increasingly popular medium by turning its last catalogue into a podcast. In March, IKEA said it created 13 chapters of sound bites for consumers based on its 2021 catalogue. The brand first announced in 2020 that it is ceasing its print catalogue completely.

