ZALORA switches to flexible payment with buy now pay later option

ZALORA has launched a regional partnership with buy now pay later app Atome, introducing the latter's flexible payment options across both ZALORA's mobile app and website. With this option, shoppers are able to split purchases into three, zero-interest payments during the checkout process on ZALORA’s mobile app. Its website checkout will launch by the end of this month.

To pay, users have to register and select Atome as the payment option, which is now available to ZALORA customers in Singapore and Malaysia. The function will be progressively rolled out to its Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines and Taiwan customers in the coming months. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to ZALORA for additional information.

"This partnership introduces safe and secure payment choice and flexibility for our customers, especially for our fashion, beauty, lifestyle and luxury fashion categories. They now have the ability to split their purchase into bite-sized payments that make higher price point items more accessible and available, thereby enhancing the customer shopping and payment experience," Rostin Javadi, chief operations officer of ZALORA, said.

According to Javadi, ZALORA has seen 70% growth in the number of its customers using Atome in Singapore and Malaysia since its soft launch in recent weeks.



David Chen, CEO of Atome, said the partnership only marks the start of their journey together. "We are thrilled about the future potential of this partnership and what it means for online shoppers across the region," Chen said.

Prior to this, ZALORA was selected as H&M's eCommerce partner in Southeast Asia in April, specifically for Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia. The partnership aims to reach about 400 million consumers and it was first launched in Indonesia in mid-March, on 1 April in Malaysia and on 14 April in Singapore. Both parties have also extended the initial two-month collaboration in the Philippines, which began in the fourth quarter of 2020, to a long-term one. H&M's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that its dedicated marketing communications plan for H&M ZALORA includes online advertising, social and PR pushes, influencer activation, and affiliate marketing, among others.

At the same time, ZALORA also entered the podcast scene with ZALORA Talks, which covers the latest trends and hottest topics in fashion and lifestyle. Hosted by Amy Yasmine, former editor of Harper’s BAZAAR Malaysia and produced in-house, ZALORA Talks brings together industry experts, brand partners, and fashion and lifestyle key opinion leaders to discuss trending issues around lifestyle, health and wellness, fashion and beauty.

