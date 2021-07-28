'You're on mute': Monkey Shoulder turns iconic Zoom jargon into cocktails

On a mission to help the hard-working population in Singapore escape the everyday monotony, whisky brand Monkey Shoulder has turned relatable Zoom jargon and tired phrases into limited-edition cocktails called “Zoomtails”. This is part of its “Don’t Let The Grind Get You Down” campaign which targets working adults feeling the burnout from work-from-home arrangements and never-ending video conference calls as the “new normal” meetings.

Pre-mixed Zoomtail cans with cheeky names ranging from “You’re on mute” to “Is everyone here” are packaged in special SOS boxes and available for delivery in hopes to provide some much-needed relief from yet another meeting that could have been an email. It aims to offer entertaining escapades from the humdrum of day-to-day routine, addressing some of the frustrations Singaporeans face in our current work-life such as job hunting or “Zoom fatigue”.

Samuel Ng, regional brand ambassador for Monkey Shoulder said as consumers get older, life can seem a little monotonous with what seems like a never-ending to-do list of responsibilities and life admin. The work and stress involved in exciting milestone moments such as getting job, preparing for a house or even planning a wedding can sometimes overshadow the fun of achieving them.

"But, at Monkey Shoulder, we believe that approaching life’s milestones shouldn’t mean having less fun. With the Don’t Let The Grind Get You Down campaign, we want to mix things up and inject some fun into common complaints, while bringing a little playful escapism to the stress, tedium and societal pressures of work," he added.

At the same time, a microsite was also showcasing Monkey Shoulder's Mixcloud playlists and cocktail recipes. It also includes the brand's multi-player card game - Cards for Hilarity - co-created in partnership with viral gameboard makers, The Dice Guys. Cards For Hilarity pokes fun at adulthood’s most mundane and tedious tasks and aims to help everyone see the funny side of life after prolonged social distancing restrictions.