'Weapon loaded, ready, safe,' says Durex SG in celebration of SAF Day

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) commemorated its founding yesterday with SAF Day and Durex Singapore seized the opportunity to throw in a bit of fun via an Instagram post thanking soldiers for their service. The Instagram post featured a short video that said: "Happy Singapore Armed Forces Day. Weapon loaded, ready, safe. Let's keep protecting our loved ones." The words "Weapon loaded, ready, safe" were depicted inside the outline of a condom.

Staying true to its cheeky nature, Durex Singapore also urged Singaporeans to tag their favourite solider and thank him for his service. "Keeping Singapore safe in the streets and under the sheets," it added. The post was done in collaboration with AKA Asia which also handled past social media activations by Durex Singapore. The video had 2,072 views and 30 comments at the time of writing with many users tagging their friends and thanking them for their service. One even commented that it was hilarious of Durex to be celebrating SAF Day in such a manner.

Durex Singapore is known for being witty with its trendjacking. In the past, it has launched condoms in local flavours such as cendol, durian and coconut sherbet ahead of April Fool's. It also unveiled a new font titled "One Night Sans" as part of a wider brand repositioning that aims to challenge sexual norms and “sexpectations”.

Last year, it also mocked comments made by a Hong Kong politician about the COVID-19 situation. The politician had suggested that steaming a mask could disinfect it, despite being told by medical experts that this was not advisable. At the same time, to cheer Singaporeans up amidst the return of haze season, Durex scheduled a Facebook event titled "Liberate Singapore From The Haze With A Huge Blow Job!". The event description said previously that it wanted consumers to join the brand in "what could be the biggest ever blowjob performed by a nation to a nation".

Related articles:

Durex SG ups flavoured condom portfolio with durian and chendol ahead of April Fool's

Durex parent firm Reckitt Benckiser rebrands as Reckitt, creates bespoke typeface

Durex pumps out new package, shoots SG campaign

Durex MY's cheeky adaptation about masking up receives global nod

Durex redefines its type of 'One Night Sans'

Durex gives protection advice amidst coronavirus situation

Durex creates mocking post following Hong Kong legislator's mask steaming comments

Durex shoots out global rebrand, wishes consumers 'Happy 69 Day'