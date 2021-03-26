Durex SG ups flavoured condom portfolio with durian and chendol ahead of April Fool's

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates in the marketing and advertising scene.

Durex Singapore has unveiled its upcoming product range - condoms that comes in local flavours. These flavours vary from Mao Shan Wang (durian), Singapore Chendol, and Botak Coconut Sherbet. In a Facebook post, the condom manufacturer called for consumers to "rediscover what it means to love local", and teased a giveaway where users who comment which flavour they are excited to try might get a sample. Most crucially, Durex said it will be launching its new flavours in a week's time, which coincidentally falls on April Fool's day.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson from Durex said the company has been on a mission to get consumers to take action and spark conversations around a safer, healthier and more satisfying sex life. Given so, there is no better way to do it than by kicking it off with its limited-time-only local flavours featuring Singaporeans' favourite treats. "How were these flavours chosen? Is this an April Fool's prank? More delicious details coming on 1 April," the spokesperson added.

While Durex has yet to confirm if it is an April Fool's prank, netizens were quick to catch on. Many pointed out that the launch date is on 1 April, while others joined in the fun to suggest other exotic flavours such as salted egg, chicken rice, nasi lemak, and even chilli crab. In less than a day, Durex's post on Facebook has since garnered 421 positive reactions (consisting of laughing, likes, and surprised emojis), 506 comments, and 780 shares. A quick check by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE also showed that Durex posted the same teaser ad on its Instagram page, garnering 969 likes and 43 comments at the time of writing.

It is not surprising that netizens are doubting the authenticity of the post, given that Durex regularly participates in the April Fool's tradition of pranking its consumers. In 2019, the brand teased of a new fish skin condom with Mala Hot Pot flavour. It was then revealed that it was a partnership with snack company The Golden Duck. As part of the partnership, Durex gave its first 500 customers through a microsite The Golden Duck vouchers to celebrate April Fools' Day.

For April Fool's day in 2018, Durex also introduced an all “new” edible condom for a more “tasty experience” which comes in 10 pieces and “extra spicy”. Touting a smoked chicken sausage flavour, Durex also linked a microsite which diverted social media users to a page which said: “Just kidding! Are you really that hungry?” Aside from April Fool's, Durex pranked consumers in September 2016 as well, unveiling an eggplant-flavoured condom in the making. Durex later revealed that it was just a bid to promote safe sex among youths.

Durex's social media post comes as the brand recently adopted a new product packaging. The new packaging, aimed to promote good and safe sex, features new labels, colour, designs and orientation that is said to help consumers find a best-fit condom. Where its boxes usually have its brand logo and a short description of the product, the new packaging indicates different navigation icons across its products that represent thickness, girth, lubrication and texture. Separately, the new packaging also includes an orientation standard that facilitates consumers to easily put on the condom, reducing the odds of fumbling and ripping the condom.

For Singapore specifically, Durex also launched a month-long campaign to educate Singaporeans on the importance of the size and fit of condoms. It will be running informational content on its social media channels and website. This includes a video series titled "We Need to Talk", which follows a young couple as they discuss about safe sex practices with each other, their friends, and family.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Content 360 Week is back from 6 to 8 April this year! Super charge your content production, distribution and monetisation strategies by learning from brands such as NBA Asia, P&G, Malaysia Airlines, and Marriott International, among others. Sign up today!

Related Articles:

Durex parent firm Reckitt Benckiser rebrands as Reckitt, creates bespoke typeface

Durex pumps out new package, shoots SG campaign

Durex MY's cheeky adaptation about masking up receives global nod