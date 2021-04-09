Unilever and Edelman score big at #PRAwards 2021

Emerging from a strong field of contenders, Unilever took home the coveted title of "PR Awards Overall Brand Champion" at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's eighth annual regional PR Awards.

The consumer goods giant's impressive showing came thanks to three Gold, two Silver and two Bronze trophies from categories including "Best PR Campaign: eCommerce," "Best PR-led Integrated Communications" and "Best Use of Micro / Niche Influencers." The winning campaigns were run in Vietnam and the Philippines for brands including Clear Men, Lifebuoy and OMO Matic.

It was a close fight for runners-up Causes for Animals Singapore (CAS), earning accolades with their campaign "The Perfect Voiceovers" which was crafted to reframe people's perception around the adoptability of shelter animals. The entry won Gold for "Best PR Campaign: Government / Public Services," "Best Regional PR Campaign" and "Best Use of Content." It also took home Silver for "Best CSR Communications".

Government Technology Agency (GovTech) also had a strong showing, winning - amongst other categories - two Gold for "Best Launch / Re-Launch Campaign" and "Best Media Relations Strategy."

With a staggering four gold and four silver trophies, Edelman Singapore took home the “PR Awards Agency Champion” title in convincing fashion. The agency was awarded for work it submitted on behalf of CAS, Mitsubishi Power and Singapore Tourism Board. In addition to the silverware picked up for its work on CAS, the team won across categories including "Best Event-Led PR Campaign," "Best PR Campaign: B2B," "Best Use of Social Media" and "Best Use of Virtual Platforms (B2C)."

Coming in second place amongst agencies was Vietnam based agency Biz-Eyes, who picked up 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze awards for its client Unilever Vietnam. Other notable winners at #PRAwards include Burger King, FrieslandCampina, Manulife and Singapore Tourism Board on the brand side, and W Communications and opr Agency on the agency side.

You can view the full list of winners here.

The MARKETING-INTERACTIVE team would like to extend a huge thank you to our entire judging panel for giving up their valuable time to thoroughly review and score every single entry. Meanwhile, our judges also shared word of advice and encouragement to entrants. Watch the spot below.





Congratulations to all of our finalists and outstanding winners, we look forward to seeing more of your excellence in 2022!