Under Armour SEA picks new marketing director

Under Armour has appointed Justin Olivares as its new marketing director for its Southeast Asia markets. He will be taking over Yvonne Tey's duties as she moves to Lenovo. According to his LinkedIn, Olivares first joined the company as head of marketing, Australia in 2018. Prior to that, his career in Australia sees him taking up roles such as director of marketing and communications at Pizza Hut, and national marketing manager at Red Bull where he led a team of 10 in the development and execution of its national marketing plan.

Olivares also spent over eight years with video game company Electronic Arts (EA) previously. He joined the company as a global product marketing manager, and subsequently got promoted to senior product manager of EA Games Australia. His last position with the company was as APAC marketing manager of EA Sports in Australia. Olivares has over 10 years of experience in the marketing industry.

"I’ve been fortunate to fulfil my passion in marketing by being a part of some amazingly talented teams and companies leading the space in marketing innovation. I have been able to utilise my combination of creativity, competition and adaptability to deliver on goals whilst having a positive effect with those working around me," he said on his LinkedIn profile. Under Armour has declined to comment on Olivares' new position.

Under Armour made headlines last month when it launched its Curry Brand, in partnership with NBA player Stephen Curry. The new brand is said to be "a purpose-led performance brand with a mission to ensure every young person has equitable access to sport". Under the Curry brand, Under Armour will focus on partnerships that will provide opportunity for youth sports in under-resourced communities, providing apparel and equipment, creating safe places to play while ensuring that all coaches are engaged in professional development. Its ultimate aim is to engage children from low-income households who are participating in youth sports.

Aside from that, the sports brand is also deepening its reach via eCommerce in Malaysia. Late last year, it partnered with eCommerce platforms Shopee and Lazada to boosts its online presence in the South Asia Pacific. This comes as Under Armour saw a 15% revenue increase for its Asia Pacific region, according to its financial report for the third quarter of 2020 ended 30 October. While its EMEA region also saw a 31% revenue increase, Under Amour's North America and Latin America markets, on the other hand, witnessed a 5% and 15% dip respectively.

