Under Armour marketing director Yvonne Tey heads to Lenovo

Under Armour marketing director of four years Yvonne Tey has joined Lenovo as consumer marketing lead, Lenovo Central Asia Pacific region. In her role, Tey (pictured) will be responsible for managing and overseeing marketing initiatives to drive overall consumer growth across the region, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. She is also tasked to drive the development of intelligent technology for each individual and business to help them "transform their world" with Lenovo innovations and solutions. Tey reports directly to Rivy Soh, consumer marketing director, Lenovo Asia Pacific.

Tey brings more than 20 years of marketing, media and brand experience in Asia Pacific. She joins Lenovo from Under Armour where she was previously driving Southeast Asia consumer experience strategy and delivering commercial results across digital touchpoints, marketing and communications. Prior to her time with Under Armour, she helmed the role of marketing director APAC at Hootsuite, as well as director, trade marketing, global advertising at Singtel, according to her LinkedIn. Tey also had stints with different brands such as Yahoo!, Microsoft, MTV, and Reader’s Digest throughout her career. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Under Armour regarding Tey's replacement for the marketing director role.

Tey's appointment comes as Lenovo poises itself for a year of innovation. According to a press release, the electronics company said it will be focusing on redefining meaningful innovation in technologies that have become more essential than ever to the user experience in 2021. While innovation has traditionally always focused on breakthrough technologies and new form factors, Lenovo said 2020 has reframed the idea of meaningful innovation in a year where people sought changes to existing technologies that helped them improve the way they lived, worked, and studied. Therefore it is predicting that the next decade will be defined by smarter technology for all and targeted innovations and breakthroughs in a few existing technologies. Lenovo's new direction include focusing on six different aspects: enhanced mobility, entertainment everywhere, immersive AI gaming, remote work revolution, 5G connectivity, and pushing innovation boundaries.

Separately last year, Lenovo won the gold award for Best eCommerce Loyalty Programme, and a bronze trophy for Best in eCommerce (Brands) – Electronics & Gadgets at the Asia eCommerce Awards 2020. Its eCommerce director for the Central Asia Pacific region, Ajay Shankar, also bagged the bronze for eCommerce Leader of the Year (individual).

