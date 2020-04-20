Tripadvisor launches #LoveYourLocalSG​ campaign with influencer and content push

​Travel review and booking firm Tripadvisor​ has launched an advocacy campaign in Singapore, #LoveYourLocalSG​, which aims to support and promote local businesses affected by COVID-19. The ​#LoveYourLocalSG initiative is part of a global Tripadvisor advocacy campaign and will last through the year.

The travel platform will also launch a #LoveYourLocalSG microsite that will feature takeaway and delivery promotions from partners such as Chope, Burpple, Shopback and Shopee. According to Tripadvisor, this is to enable local restaurants to reach a wider audience while the site refreshes weekly with deals and curated content on trending topics.

Supporting the campaign on the social front, Tripadvisor has partnered local influencers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders as campaign ambassadors to spread awareness and spotlight local businesses who have launched creative solutions to reach consumers during this period. The ambassadors are executive chairman of the Tung Lok Restaurants Andrew Tjioe, Masterchef Singapore judge Bjorn Shen, radio host Sonia Chew and editor of lifestyle news portal Adrian Seet, among several others.

The company has also collaborated with eight local businesses and attractions to create content on Instagram​ which highlights skilled local artisans and homegrown brands. These include ​​Yixing Xuan Teahouse, ​Anthony the Spice Maker, ​The Social Space, ​​BooksActually, ​​Common Man Coffee Roasters, Birds of Paradise (IN GOOD COMPANY)​, ​​National Gallery Singapore and ​​Labyrinth. Tripadvisor also has brought on board media partners Night Owl Cinematics, SethLui.com, SGAG, Tatler Asia and others to support its initiative.

In addition, Tripadvisor is also supporting ​Eat for Good,​ a collaborative initiative by NVPC’s Company of Good, which offers ​pay-it-forward meals to support the local businesses and help the needy by buying a meal. Shopee too recently launched a ​“Lend a Hand If You Can” campaign aimed at aiding vulnerable groups impacted by COVID-19. Jane Lim, vice president, business operations and strategy for Asia Pacific, Tripadvisor said that with nearly 20,000 businesses in Singapore listed on Tripadvisor, most of these firms are having a tough time during this crisis. ​Hence, the #LoveYourLocalSG is first in a series of initiatives the company will be launching to support the industry including its hotel and experiences partners.

“At the same time, there are vulnerable groups in the community that are impacted by COVID-19 and to that end, we’re proud supporters of Eat for Good’s pay-it-forward meal programme and Shopee’s “Lend a Hand if You Can” initiative where consumers can purchase essential items from selected sellers for low-income families and the elderly,” she added.

Marketing's Content 360 conference is going virtual, and will bring together industry leaders to discuss challenges and share insights on future content marketing trends, as well as successful strategies to help tackle the complex marketing landscape. Sign up here!

Taking a similar approach in supporting local businesses was Tiger Beer. The local beer brand launched a #SupportOurStreets campaign that aims to help local F&B businesses such as coffeeshops, bars and pubs tide through the impact of COVID-19. Tiger Beer has over the years advocated for the local street food community. Last year in June, the beer company launched 20 limited-edition Tiger district bottles, rallying local pride among the community and what it means to be born in Singapore.