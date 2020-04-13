Tiger Beer switches its sun for house in logo to support stay at home

Tiger Beer has switched up its logo in a social ad. In a Facebook and Instagram post,Tiger Beer changed the sun in its logo into a house, encouraging Singaporeans to stay at home during this time. The ads end with the caption "Support our streets by staying off them". The company also said "[Singaporeans] need to stay off the streets to protect the very people who give them life", adding that it is a way Singaporeans can support local businesses. In its Facebook post, Tiger Beer also hints at the launch of new initiatives of its #SupportOurStreets campaign. Marketing has reached out for additional information.

Tiger Beer has over the years advocated for the local street food community. Last year in June, the beer company launched 20 limited-edition Tiger district bottles, rallying local pride among the community and what it means to be born in Singapore. Bringing a local twist, the Tiger district bottles are customised to feature recognisable landmarks in each neighbourhood in Singapore. These include heritage shop houses in Katong, Chomp Chomp food centre in Serangoon, Chinese Garden in Jurong, Bugis Street shophouses in Bugis and Yishun’s first neighbourhood centre Chong Pang City, among others. Tiger also created a Buzzfeed quiz that allows Singaporeans to determine where in Singapore they actually belong to pique consumers' interest in the district bottles. Meanwhile in 2018, Tiger Beer launched satay-flavoured potato chips that was made exclusively in Singapore.

Tiger Beer is not the only brand to urge Singaporeans to stay at home this period. Earlier this month, IKEA Singapore also launched a film made entirely from home, to thank everyone who is staying home. Nigel Richardson, head of marketing, IKEA Southeast Asia, said that home is more important now than ever in these times, and hopes the film will encourage people to stay inside, stay safe and remember to enjoy time with loved ones at home. Separately, The Straits Times has also partnered with local musicians to rewrite one of Singapore's national day song "Count On Me Singapore". Titled "Stay At Home, Singapore", the song aims to rally Singaporeans to do their bit and stay at home during this time to help the nation overcome the Covid-19 outbreak. Singapore Tourism Board also encouraged Singaporeans to stay home with a social post that removes the beloved Merlion figure from a picture of the skyline and replaces it with a cheeky note that says, "BRB, I'm working from home".

Meanwhile in Malaysia, brands have also been creative with their logos during the Movement Control Order. Brands and agencies such as Celcom, Entropia, and ticketing platform redBus tweaked their logos to urge consumers to stay at home or maintain social distancing. Check out the full list here.

Related Articles:

12 iconic logos redesigned through a COVID-19 lens

BOLT KL removes brand mascots from iconic logos in fun twist to have citizens remain home

Brandlah 'nags' at citizens to stay at home with Klang Valley activation







