Tiong Bahru Bakery rebrands handwash to distance from Chanel fragrance

Local bakery brand Tiong Bahru Bakery has rebranded its brioche-scented handwash shortly after going public with it. The handwash was initially named "Brioche N°5", which was a similar name as Chanel's fragrance "N°5". As such, the bakery has silently rebranded the product to "Brioche No. 1".
According to the bakery, the handwash is a collaboration with local perfumer Oo La Lab that contains notes of warm bread, burnt sugar, vanilla, and caramel, mimicking the smell of brioche. It is made available at all its outlets and its online shop, priced at SG$26.50. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Tiong Bahru bakery for additional information.
While the move to rebrand its hand wash could be Tiong Bahru Bakery's attempt to not cause confusion between its hand wash and the Chanel N°5, this is not the first time it has been associated with a luxury brand. In 2018, Tiong Bahru Bakery partnered with Tiffany & Co. to make Breakfast at Tiffany’s a reality by having breakfast while peering into a Tiffany’s boutique.
The partnership saw the jeweller setting up a booth outside ION Orchard which gives out free coffee and croissants. In exchange, visitors are required to post a picture of the coffee cart with hashtags such as #tiffanypaperflowers and #tiongbahrubakery. In addition, the campaign also saw Tiffany & Co. taking over Tiong Bahru Bakery’s flagship outlet in Eng Hoon Street, painting the outlet in its signature Robin egg blue colour. The campaign was done in collaboration with iris Singapore.
Playing with smells is also not a new notion for brands. Last year in February, KFC and footwear retailer Crocs partnered up to unveil a limited-edition clog that is covered in a fried chicken print with a striped base in the US. Each pair of co-branded footwear comes with two charms/accessories at the top, made to resemble and "smell" like fried chicken, the duo said on the Crocs website. In a video for the new bucket clogs, these charms/accessories are seen getting lifted off the fryer and being served "hot" on to the shoe. To ensure customers are aware these are not edible, the spot ends saying, "not for human consumption".
Separately in 2019, donut brand Dunkin' also launched Dunkin-scented candles for customers in the US. Created in partnership with Homesick which specialises in soy wax candles, Dunkin' offers scents such as Peppermint Mocha, Old Fashioned Donut, and Dunkin' Original Blend.