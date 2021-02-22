Tiong Bahru Bakery rebrands handwash to distance from Chanel fragrance

Local bakery brand Tiong Bahru Bakery has rebranded its brioche-scented handwash shortly after going public with it. The handwash was initially named "Brioche N°5", which was a similar name as Chanel's fragrance "N°5". As such, the bakery has silently rebranded the product to "Brioche No. 1".

According to the bakery, the handwash is a collaboration with local perfumer Oo La Lab that contains notes of warm bread, burnt sugar, vanilla, and caramel, mimicking the smell of brioche. It is made available at all its outlets and its online shop, priced at SG$26.50. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Tiong Bahru bakery for additional information.

Besides a brioche-scented handwash, Tiong Bahru Bakery also has a chewing gum-scented handwash that is sold on its online store. Priced at the same value, the handwash packaging said it has a spearmint blend and smells "so good, it's almost illegal", making a cheeky reference to the law in Singapore that bans the sale of chewing gum in the country.