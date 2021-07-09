The Macallan and Bentley ink global partnership to push fresh contemporary thinking

The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky and luxury British automotive manufacturer Bentley Motors have inked a global partnership deal that will build on their rich heritage to develop distinctive collaborations and further their vision of a more sustainable future. By bringing together The Macallan’s whisky-making with Bentley Motors’ expertise in the world of luxury cars, the collaboration looks to create immersive experiences and inspirational products that deliver timeless luxury balanced with a commitment to a more progressive world.

The global brand partnership was unveiled alongside the launch of a new Hybrid Bentley and the partnership will initially focus on a selection of core areas, including the brands’ shared journey to carbon neutrality, innovative research into the sourcing of sustainable materials, and teamwork on finding and sharing sustainable, local suppliers. It will additionally deliver a wide range of projects over the coming years, including jointly-developed products from both The Macallan and Bentley, curated customer experiences and collaborative events.

Igor Boyadjian, managing director for The Macallan, said: “The Macallan and Bentley Motors each have a rich heritage, and shared values of mastery, craftsmanship, creativity and innovation. Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to compare our time- earned knowledge and learn from each other.”

He added the two will generate "fresh and contemporary thinking" around consumer engagement, creating exceptional experiences, and products.

Bentley’s chairman and chief executive, Adrian Hallmark, said: “Transforming Bentley into the world’s most sustainable luxury car company is an exciting journey, and I’m delighted to be working with The Macallan with one common goal – to both lead our fields as we work.” Hallmark added that a key focus of the partnership will be our commitment to a more sustainable future.

The partnership was created to appeal to new consumers interested in the fine whisky limited edition selections and inspired by the world of luxury automobiles. These customers are described to be “ethically and environmentally minded and drawn to the partnership’s foundations of sustainability”.

It is also created to appeal to existing The Macallan fans who will appreciate the rich storytelling of the brand and the art, science and mastery of our whisky making process. To support the global brand partnership, both The Macallan and Bentley Motors will work together on a multi-channel campaign to activate key milestones in our long-term global brand partnership.

Established by Alexander Reid on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland in 1824, The Macallan is renowned across the globe for its single malt whiskies. Nurtured by nature for almost 200 years, sustainability is a guiding principle for the brand. Key goals are achieving carbon neutrality on The Macallan Estate by 2030, promoting responsible sourcing and cultivating a global community of artisans. It is also committed to fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on The Macallan Estate by 2025. Following the partnership announcement with Bentley Motors, the brand will take delivery of two hybrid Bentleys this year.

Meanwhile, Bentley Motors was founded in London in 1919 and quickly rose to fame in the world of motorsports, before carving out an unmatched position as the pinnacle of the automotive sector, able to combine luxury and performance in a unique and unrivalled way. Bentley Motors is now undergoing the biggest transformation in its 102-year history with the introduction of its ambitious Bentley 100 sustainability strategy. In November 2020, Bentley Motors outlined plans to become a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility with further details of its Beyond100 strategy, including bold steps such as the full withdrawal of fossil fuelled vehicles by 2030. Following the partnership with Bentley Motors and marking the next step on The Macallan’s sustainability journey, the brand will take delivery of a Bentley Bentayga, featuring plug-in hybrid technology, with the aim of having a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on The Macallan Estate by 2025.

Bentley Motors has also set out its Beyond 100 strategy, outlining its vision to become the most sustainable luxury automotive company. The fully holistic plans outline their ambitious targets to become end to end carbon neutral by 2030. Globally, Bentley Motors’ distribution in key territories across the globe also has a strong correlation with The Macallan’s global footprint and there are close synergies in its target audience demographics, said the two.

