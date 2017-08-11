Adobe_Feb21_Banner1

Tencent, Baidu and Sina Weibo under investigation for cybersecurity violations

Chinese regulators are investigating three internet giants Tencent, Baidu and Sina Weibo for potential violations, the mainland's office for cyberspace administration said.

The probe into social media platforms including WeChat, Sina’s Weibo and Baidu’s Tieba was announced on Friday morning by the Cyberspace Administration of China, which said the companies had violated the cyber security law by failing to control users who it said had reportedly posted false, pornographic or terrorist content to their platforms.

The state-owned media People's Daily noted on Twitter "WeChat, Sina Weibo, & Baidu BBS over spread of info that violates cybersecurity law".

Shares in Tencent had pared losses somewhat to be down 2.5% in morning trade on Friday in Hong Kong.

