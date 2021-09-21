Singtel calls for creative pitch

Singtel has called for a creative pitch for creative for brand, B2B and social which is currently being handled by R3, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE also understands that the appointment is for a period of three years and Hogarth has been retained for creative production. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to both R3 and Singtel for a statement. In 2019, Singtel appointed several agencies to its roster, adopting a lead agency model. The agencies appointed then were BBH as strategic brand lead, OgilvyOne for B2B duties and GOODSTUPH for social and content. It is understood that a similar model will be undertaken.

In July this year, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE reported that Singtel retained its incumbent OMD as its media agency for the Singapore market. The pitch was called as part of its usual media review, and R3 was handling the process. All in all, OMD has been working with Singtel since 2018.

The media review last year came shortly after the local telco announced that it will be making changes to its top brass with Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of its Singapore consumer business and chief digital officer, to succeed Chua Sock Koong as group CEO from 2021. Yuen, a well-regarded figure in the digital industry, led the Singapore consumer business to deliver an integrated suite of mobile, broadband and TV services, and is also responsible for driving the telco's digital transformation.

Earlier last week, Singtel bagged the coveted title of L&E 2021 Brand of the Year, for the second time running, at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s ninth edition of the Loyalty & Engagement Awards. Singtel’s campaigns, “Launch of the first ever Singtel Dash Rewards Loyalty Campaign”, “SingtelStepUp” and “Singtel X NETS Click Campaign - Never Miss A Moment”, were received highly by the jury as the telecoms giant took home a staggering five gold, four silver and three bronze trophies.

Meanwhile, the brand’s "Seniors Go Digital" campaign also won hearts at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s MARKies Awards 2021. The campaign cleverly targeted those above 55 who might feel left behind as they are unable to effectively navigate the complex world of technology. To prevent the elderly from getting isolated, especially during a time where people were becoming more digitally connected amidst the pandemic, the campaign used familiar aspects of seniors' lives to make sense of something new. This led the brand to win gold for Most Creative - Specific Audience.

