Singtel concludes media pitch

Singtel has retained its incumbent OMD as its media agency for the Singapore market following a pitch that was called last year. The pitch was called as part of its usual media review, and R3 was handling the process. Singtel, OMD and R3 did not comment at the time of writing.

OMD has been working with Singtel since 2018, following a pitch also handled by R3. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE also understands that the usual length of appointment is two years with the option for an additional year.

The media review last year came shortly after the local telco announced that it will be making changes to its top brass with Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of its Singapore consumer business and chief digital officer, to succeed Chua Sock Koong as group CEO from 2021. Yuen, a well-regarded figure in the digital industry, led the Singapore consumer business to deliver an integrated suite of mobile, broadband and TV services, and is also responsible for driving the telco's digital transformation.

Most recently, Singtel made the call to shut its HungryGoWhere.com platform. The brand initially came under the SingTel portfolio in 2012, following an acquisition of SG$12 million. It was then viewed as one of the leading food portals in Singapore, with additional online presence in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Australia. Through the deal, Singtel had then said it looked to build a digital solutions that would help consumers in their daily lives – as they live, work and play. The move then also signified Singtel’s early ambitions to form partnerships for important and unique content, including in retail, entertainment and other lifestyle needs.

Keeping to its promise to empower digital being for everyone, Earlier last month the brand took home the gold for Most Creative - Specific Audience and ranked as a finalist for Most Creative - COVID-19 response at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's MARKies Awards 2021. With the digital world ever-changing and seniors aged 55 years old being left behind due to the inability to effectively navigate the complex world, last year Singtel also launched its "Seniors Go Digital" campaign by using familiar aspects of seniors' lives to make sense of something new.

Together with Hogarth Worldwide, “Singtel Seniors Go Digital” was designed to inspire seniors to get comfortable with technology through a light-hearted yet respectful approach. The campaign was delivered in a multi-pronged approach focusing on inspiring and educating seniors and rallying and activating their loved ones.

In partnership with IMDA, Singtel wanted to curate a service especially for seniors. This service included workshops, educational material, express queues and a dedicated hotline which enabled the elderly to go digital with support, and build their confidence, said the brand. Singtel explained that it inspired seniors to take the first step towards gaining new digital skills through its TVC and print collateral. It also provided digital knowledge and services for the seniors at Singtel shops through digital workshops and express queues, over the Singtel hotline, and having Singtel staff to volunteer as digital skill coaches at senior activity centres islandwide.

