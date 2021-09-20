Singtel wins big at the Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2021

For the second year, Singtel has risen to the top at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s 9th edition of the Loyalty & Engagement Awards, snagging the title of “L&E 2021 Brand of the Year”. Their campaigns, “Launch of the first ever Singtel Dash Rewards Loyalty Campaign”, “SingtelStepUp” and “Singtel X NETS Click Campaign - Never Miss A Moment”, were received highly by the jury as the telecoms giant took home a staggering five gold, four silver and three bronze trophies.

In addition to the overall L&E Brand, three other overall titles were awarded on the night to recognise the agencies across three main areas; loyalty marketing, engagement marketing and relationship marketing. Edging out stiff competition, Digitas Singapore and Jack Morton Worldwide, Golin Singapore emerged as champions in their field, bringing home the titles of “Loyalty Agency of the Year” and “Engagement Agency of the Year” respectively.Additionally, PRM Marketing Services (PRMMS) claimed a coveted title, winning overall “Relationship Marketing Agency of the Year”. These companies beat out top competition for the titles of MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2021.

Across the three campaigns Digitas Singapore entered, the campaign “Live Consciously with HSBC Revolution Credit Card” which was done in partnership with HSBC Singapore, won two gold and one bronze respectively. Coming in second place, Manga Digital secured one gold, two silver and one bronze, with their campaigns “ENRICH, ENRICH Hotels and Enrich x Temptations” for its collaboration with Malaysia Airlines.

Jack Morton Worldwide, Golin Singapore emerged triumphantly by claiming the number one spot as “Engagement Agency of the Year”, across these three categories, Best Online Experience, Best Use of Contests / Promotions and Best Use of Gamification. Their campaign “Magnum Mini Matcha World” together with Unilever Singapore brought them home three golds and one bronze.

Coming in a very close second was Bread Butter Bacon , pulling in two golds, one silver and one bronze trophies with their campaign “Viu Survive the Night Challenge”, completed together with PCCW OTT (Singapore). Locking it in at third place was W/E + Partners, winning two golds in Best Engagement Strategy – B2C and Best Use of CSR, as well as a bronze in Best Use of Integrated Media.

PRMMS also swept the field, winning overall with two gold and three silvers, with their campaigns “Shell Advantage Rewards (SHARE)” and “HPE Engage & Grow” partnered with Shell International Petroleum Company and Hewlett Packard Enterprise respectively.

Other big winners across the board include, MullenLoweProfero, MetaSphere, Accenture, XGATE PTE. LTD., Hogarth Worldwide, REBEL & SOUL, The Teeth, McCann Singapore & MRM Singapore, Collinson, DBS Bank, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Unilever Singapore and Wildlife Reserves Singapore Pte Ltd. This year’s judging was filled with exciting creativity and innovation as professionals continued to strive for excellence. A huge round of applause to all winners and finalists!

You can view the full list of winners here.

Shout out to all the judges who dedicated time and effort to thoroughly reviewing and scoring every single entry.

See you all next year at another thrilling edition of the Loyalty & Engagement Awards!