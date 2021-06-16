Singapore Tourism Board uses drone views to reimagine SG virtually in video series

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB), together with independent music media company Bandwagon, are helping consumers reimagine Singapore virtually with three music videos featuring local DJ-producer MYRNE (pictured). The first music video shows DJ MYRNE performing an extended version of his latest single “Wandering”, which was inspired by the outdoors and nature, from the rooftops in the heart of Chinatown at night.

Through drone views of Singapore and MYRNE’s music, audiences are invited to reimagine Singapore through a visual and aural journey from the comfort of their homes. The videos aim to connect through music, in a time when large-scale music festivals are curtailed around the world. All three videos feature Singapore’s iconic attractions, to reignite the spirit of travel and keep Singapore top of mind amongst international audiences.

The upcoming videos, showcasing hidden gems while sailing on a Singapore River Cruise and around Henderson Waves, will be released in the coming weeks. The series is produced by Bandwagon and will be available on Visit Singapore’s YouTube and Facebook pages and Bandwagon’s website and YouTube.

The collaboration is part of STB’s ongoing #SingapoReimagine initiative, which was launched last November to reimagine travel for Singapore and the rest of the world by sparking conversations, stories and ideas to collectively shape the future of the travel industry. STB worked with MYRNE as part of a four-part web series which saw him perform and discuss how he kept fans engaged during the pandemic in one of the episodes.

Recently, STB in Japan selected Ultraman as its ambassador to celebrate 55 years of Singapore-Japan diplomatic relations. Titled “SingapoReimagine ULTRAMAN”, the campaign runs until December 2022, with plans for Ultraman to appear in video content and feature on special merchandise.

The #SingapoReimagine initiative also extended to other countries, such as the 10-part docuseries “Hello from Singapore" that premiered in Malaysia during April earlier this year. The series looked into how 10 Singaporeans from various establishments across different industries such as food, retail and entertainment in Singapore are reimagining their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

