Singapore Tourism Board helps Malaysians relive old favourites with 10-part docuseries

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Malaysia has premiered the docuseries “Hello from Singapore'', a look into how industry players in Singapore are reimagining their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10 episodes, this docuseries will tell stories of 10 Singaporeans from various establishments across different industries such as food, retail and entertainment.

The docuseries is part of the STB’s ongoing effort to allow Malaysians to relive old favourites and discover new experiences through the SingapoReimagine campaign to start conversations, stories and ideas to reimagine the future of travel. The docuseries seeks to ensure Singapore remains an aspirational destination for all, while working towards the safe return of travellers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first episode featuring Marcus Foo, from PPP Coffee, was released on 13 April. The second episode featuring David Wee, from Wee’s Collection, was released on 20 April. Both of these episodes are available on the VisitSingapore Facebook page and a new episode will be released every Tuesday.

“We want to share a glimpse of how our community is making the best of their everyday lives and reinventing their work as we recover from this pandemic. We hope these stories will give a healthy dose of assurance, inspiration, and seed the desire for future travellers to discover and reimagine Singapore when travel resumes” Dawn Ng, area director, Malaysia and Brunei, Singapore Tourism Board, said. A+M has reached out to STB Malaysia for comment.

This docuseries will also feature founder Bella Koh of Slowhouse, advocating the concept of slow living in the bustling Garden City. Homegrown indie-electronic duo Weish and Din of .gif will also share how the pandemic pushed them to look for new opportunities in the industry beyond live gigs and performances. At the same time, Mastura Didih of Hjh Maimunah, an eatery awarded with the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2019, will share how the restaurant sought to give back to the community during the pandemic.

Other personalities include Chris Ng, founder and tourist guide from FootWorks Media; co-founder of sustainability brand, The Green Collective SG’s Mayur Singh; Tan Li Ling, owner of Wheniwasfour; Andrew Yap, the co-founder of The Old Man Singapore, an Ernest Hemingway-inspired cocktail bar; and Benjamin Goh, the co-founder of Singapore-founded caviar brand, Caviar Colony.

The SingapoReimagine campaign was announced in 2020 and launched in 2021, aimed at reimagining travel for Singapore and the rest of the world. It started off with “Reimagine Travel - Global Conversations”, a series of forums around the world to catalyse discussions on how to reshape global travel. It was said then that STB would share its learnings on how the public and private sectors have come together to create new possibilities for its visitors. As part of the forums, global partners will be invited to share knowledge and exchange ideas.

STB also rolled out “Reimagine Travel in Singapore” then, a series of engagements with passionate members of the local community and tourism partners to co-create ideas and spur the renewal of Singapore tourism. Separately, STB also launched the second season of SG Stories Content Fund with a funding pool of SG$2.5 million, building on its SingapoReimagine initiative.

Related articles:

STB injects SG$2.5m into new season of SG Stories Content Fund

STB takes Americans on virtual taxi tour via Twitch to showcase country's hidden gems

STB inks 3-year partnership with KrisShop to market local brands