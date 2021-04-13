STB injects SG$2.5m into new season of SG Stories Content Fund

The Singapore Tourism Board is launching the second season of SG Stories Content Fund (SGSCF) with a funding pool of SG$2.5 million. With a new theme “Singapore: The Unique and The Unknown”, the upcoming season encourages local and international content creators to create compelling stories about interesting and lesser known facets of Singapore, while building on STB’s SingapoReimagine initiative.

Projects should highlight extraordinary and authentic "Singapore-only" experiences by going beneath the surface to uncover the spirit of what makes Singapore truly special. Singapore or overseas-based individuals and registered businesses in areas such as production, media, tourism, digital marketing and influencer marketing can apply for the fund.

Each application may take the form of a single video or a series of videos. Catalysing the creation of Singapore stories, the first season of SGSCF was launched in April 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With an initial funding pool of SG$2 million, its aim was to spur tourism enterprises, content creators and individuals to craft authentic stories around the themes of “Strength, Resilience, Solidarity and Unity”. It attracted a total of 559 proposals, spanning a variety of formats such as mini-documentaries, narratives, profile features and animation. Due to the overwhelming response, the funding pool was raised to SG$2.5 million, and 20 applicants were awarded.

Georgina Koh, director, digital and content, STB, said, "During the first season, we were humbled by the wealth of passionate content creators within and outside of Singapore, and their unique perspectives of what our city has to offer. With the second season, we hope to uncover SingapoReimagine is an initiative launched by STB in November 2020 to reimagine travel for Singapore and the rest of the world, by sparking conversations, stories and ideas to collectively shape the future of our sector. More stories and fresh perspectives, that will encourage travellers and locals alike to experience Singapore in new ways.”

Applications for the second season of SGSCF will open on 10 May 2021 and close on 24 May 2021. The fund will support 90% of qualifying costs in categories such as creative development and conceptualisation, production and execution, and marketing and distribution, capped at S$150,000 per project, or whichever is lower.

Related Articles:

STB takes Americans on virtual taxi tour via Twitch to showcase country's hidden gems

STB inks 3-year partnership with KrisShop to market local brands

STB shows whimsical side of Singapore through the eyes of a little girl