Singapore Polytechnic hunts for digital marketing agency

Singapore Polytechnic (SP) is on the hunt for a digital marketing agency to provide a suite of services including consulting, strategy, development, execution and reporting services for all digital, mobile and social media platforms on a retainer basis. The appointment will be for 12 months with the option to extend for another 12, as seen on Gebiz. The tender closes on 12 August.

According to the tender document seen by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, under the digital planning and communication strategy, the appointed vendor will be required to provide talent engagement, project management and design, video production service and SP website statistics reports. Additionally, it is also expected to provide round the clock strategic counsel and advice on crisis and incident management communications as required, as well as tracking and monitoring to provide monthly, quarterly and yearly reports on social media analytics and SP’s website.

The appointed vendor’s scope will also cover digital media buying, digital project management and design, video production with the addition of talent engagement and management, as stated on the tender.

The vendor will be required to propose an effective media mix taking into account resource optimisation and reach, which may include youth-targeted social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram as well as other online and mobile platforms. The vendor will be responsible for negotiating and liaising with media owners, managing the proposed media buys and monitoring the cost effectiveness of said media buys.

Utilising the creative concept and style guide developed by SP, the vendor may also be required to provide design services, provided upon appointment. This is in addition to managing projects related to planning and communication strategy as well as project management and coordination (including reporting).

The appointed vendor may also take on the task of providing content and ad creation and curation services, as well as video content development and production services. It may also be required to identify and propose potential social media influencer(s) or digital platforms that can best achieve the SP’s objectives of generating top of mind recall, increasing followers and improving engagement rates.

The vendor is to engage SP’s primary target audience of secondary school students ranging from 15 to 21 years old, and secondary target audience of parents, ranging from 40 to 50 years old in Singapore and select countries in Asia. According to the tender, the agency will need to provide creative works from two past marketing campaigns, one case study of a past digital and media buy campaign and detailed resume and experience of four main team members.

SP was previously on the lookout for a digital marketing agency to take on a range of duties on its digital, mobile and social media platforms for a period of two years in 2019. The polytechnic aimed to promote SP among potential students and inform them of its offerings.

