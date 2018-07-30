SAP partners local polytechnics to meet tech industry demands

SAP has launched the SAP Skills University Singapore in collaboration with five polytechnics. These are Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic, as well as SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG).

The polytechnics will be working closely with SAP to develop and deliver the training programme under the SAP Skills University Singapore. The university’s curriculum will be designed in accordance to specific industry demands, and skills required by the technology organisations and their partners.

This would train Singaporeans to take on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) related job roles as well as to anticipate future skills demand to build up a pool of skilled Singaporeans, enabling "easy transition into these roles when they become available".

The programme aims to meet the manpower and skills needs of not only SAP, but also the broader industry, including SAP’s customers and partners. The collaboration will also offer career advisory and placements services ICT related jobs, with funding support by SSG.

As part of the collaboration, two new work-learn programmes which combines placement and training, will be made available. Targeted at mid-career individuals, the professional conversion programmes aims to help these individuals gain new skills and transit into the ICT sector. In addition, there will also be a programme that caters to fresh polytechnic graduates and facilitate employment opportunities with companies in the ICT industry.

The collaboration aims to equip over 1,000 individuals with critical skillsets in Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics and internet of things in the span of three years.

The Ministry of Communications and Information said in a press statement that there is demand for over 42,000 workers specialising in data science, AI and robotic engineering by 2020.

“As technological disruptions are occurring at an unprecedented pace, SSG actively seeks out collaborations with industry partners to enable Singaporeans keep pace with the evolving skills needs in areas such as data science, robotics and AI, in order to support industry transformation. SSG is therefore glad to work with SAP and the polytechnics to set up the SAP Skills University Singapore,” Ng Cher Pong, chief executive of SkillsFuture Singapore said.

“Equipping the workforce with the right skillsets is critical for any organization or economy to be future-ready and keep up with today’s rapidly evolving world of digital disruption,” Khor Chern Chuen, managing director, SAP Singapore said.

“With the SAP Skills University Singapore, we aim to facilitate education in the fields of advanced technology and complement the foundation that’s being taught in academic institutions with hands-on learning through SAP products and working experiences. This is a crucial measure in closing the gap between the demand and supply for qualified Information and Communications Technology professionals,” he added.