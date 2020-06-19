SG Ministry of Transport hunts for social media agency

Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) is on the lookout for the provision of social media services. In a tender document seen by Marketing, the appointment is for one year, with the option to extend for another year.

The appointed vendor will be responsible for developing an editorial strategy and content marketing strategy for MOT’s Facebook page. It will also have to produce content for the Facebook page, while maintaining a monthly editorial calendar for the page with at least 28 original posts per month, that is aligned with MOT’s announcements, campaigns, organisational objectives and events.

The content posted includes posts, images (comprising photos, graphics), GIFs and short-form videos of 30 seconds. The vendor will also have to curate and maintain a list of engaged fans or followers. Additionally, the appointed vendor will also have to schedule content on a daily basis, as well as work with the MOT social media team to reply to queries on the Facebook page. The agency will also need to provide its own crew and equipment when curating the content.

As part of the job scope, the appointed vendor will also need to provide a monthly report on the performance of MOT's Facebook page. It will have to propose a report template as well, which should minimally include community growth, engagement rate, analysis of performance of posts, best times to post for increased engagement, and any other relevant metrics to determine ROI. The appointed vendor is also tasked to share social media case studies and latest developments to better understand strategies and tactics that could be adopted by MOT.

The appointed vendor may also be tasked to design and produce posters and infographics within 48 hours (including conceptualisation, design, layout, and edits) during its appointment period. As and when required by MOT, it may also have to conduct analysis and research services which include:

Conducting analysis and review MOT’s social media activities, presence, and workflow processes

Evaluating MOT’s current performance against a suitable list of metrics and benchmarks

Developing social media strategy, including key performance indicators

MOT is a government agency that oversees the development and regulation of civil aviation and air transport, maritime transport and ports, and land transport in Singapore. Its list of statutory boards includes Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Land Transport Authority, Public Transport Council, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

There has been a rise in social media services pitches recently. In June, we see Sentosa on the lookout for a vendor with third-party social media management and analytics tool, as well as Jewel Changi looking to appoint a social media agency. The National Environment Agency Singapore has also recently appointed its social media agency following a pitch first called in January 2020 which saw 22 different agencies vying for the account.

