Sentosa and BBH end partnership with the launch of final campaign

Sentosa Development Corporation and BBH Singapore are working together for the last time by asking Singaporeans to "Make Time for More Holidays" by venturing into the undiscovered side of Sentosa. This is a sequel to last year's "Make Time for a Holiday" campaign which highlighted the importance of taking a break.

The campaign's hero film is inspired by the style of Broadway musicals, and welcomes back Sentosa’s Island Boy character and introduces new personalities with an Island Girl and her family. The multi-platform campaign will run for three months on social, digital and OOH.

According to senior creative Adeline Siow, the team wanted to go out with a bang for its final campaign. From handmade costumes that had over 2,000 faux feathers to the graceful dance choreography to humorous touches such as the social distancing ambassador, Siow said this piece is the best way of ending on a high note.

BBH has been working on Sentosa's creative and digital account since 2018. During this period, the agency has created several memorable campaigns with Sentosa, including Sentosa Crossing, a digital reimagination of Sentosa island in the popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It even held a virtual wedding for a Singaporean couple for the virtual island last June. The team also worked with Sentosa create Zoom backgrounds showcasing Sentosa's beaches, attraction sites such as the Madame Tussauds museum, as well as its iconic beach club, spicing up consumers' work meetings.

In June this year, Sentosa moved creative and digital duties to GOVT Singapore, Section and OLIVER. Under the consortium arrangement, GOVT undertakes the role of strategic creative agency, and Section takes on digital and UI/UX duties, while OLIVER oversees creative and production.

Mira Bahrin, SDC's divisional director for marketing and guest experience, said it is more important than ever for consumers to take a conscious pause and step away from the stresses of daily life.

"The 'Make Time for More Holidays' campaign is our effort to encourage Singaporeans to make time for a well-deserved break, and while at it, rediscover Sentosa’s hidden gems and various diverse leisure experiences. We take this opportunity to thank BBH for the team’s partnership and contributions in elevating the Sentosa brand in the minds of our guests over the past three years," she added. Bahrin took on the role earlier this year when SDC split its marketing and experience team into two separate divisions - marketing and guest experience division, and the business and experience development division.

Ross Henderson, BBH's head of business leadership and managing partner, said it has been a pleasure working closely with the Sentosa team over the last three years and "Make Time for More Holidays" is a fitting tribute to how far the brand has come during this time. "We are extremely grateful to the Sentosa team and proud of the work we created together during our tenure; we wish SDC and their new agency partners every success," Henderson said.

Separately, Sentosa is also launching a slew of new programmes and deals, as well as prizes, as part of its "Make Time" campaign. They include staycations, graffiti by the beach, Fort Siloso night experience, ukelele by the beach, as well as archery by the beach. It is also rewarding consumers for every SG$30 spent in Sentosa.

