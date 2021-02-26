Samsung names new head of brand marketing for IT and mobile in SG

Samsung Electronics Singapore has appointed Lynn Chong as its head of brand marketing, IT and mobile. In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Samsung said Chong (pictured) will be leading a team to drive integrated brand marketing campaigns and initiatives for our smartphones, tablets and wearables in Singapore. She reports to Sarah Chua, vice-president, IT and mobile, Samsung Electronics Singapore in her new role.

"Having worked in both agency and client-side roles, [Chong] is a seasoned brand marketer who has a breadth of experience across the consumer electronics, tourism, financial and essential services sector. With her on board, we look forward to charting new and exciting initiatives that will continue to drive brand preference for our entire ecosystem of mobile products and services among local consumers," a spokesperson from Samsung said.

Chong was previously the deputy director, channel marketing (retail business) at NTUC FairPrice, for three years and two months, according to her LinkedIn. Period to that, she was with OCBC Bank where she hatted different roles including co-brand product marketing lead at OCBC Plus!, product and commercial lead for mobile payments, and product manager for FRANK study loans. In her role as co-brand product marketing lead, Chong was tasked to drive the OCBC Plus! forward in achieving its set targets from a marketing perspective, her LinkedIn added. Chong also had agency experience, taking up roles such as business director at TILT Advertising, account director at XM Asia Pacific, as well as associate account director at Ogilvy.

Chong's appointment comes as Samsung Electronics Singapore looks into new avenues to market its products and offerings. Recently, it launched a filmmaking contest in line for its upcoming branded film festival, "Short & Sharp film festival", taking place in May. According to Samsung, its branded film festival looks to highlight the advanced photography and videography features of its latest smartphone series, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. As part of the contest, content creators are urged to submit a one-minute short film shot on any mobile phone based on the theme “What the World Needs Now”. Samsung will then shortlist 15 finalists, who will work with well-known local film industry stars to co-create content using its Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G mobile phone.

Samsung's Chua said Samsung chose to launch its brand film festival as its recognises that technology now plays an important role in fulfilling a content creator’s vision in telling stories that matter. "We want to put the power of our smartphones in the hands of budding filmmakers so that they can leverage on our advanced camera features to tell stories that relate," she added.

