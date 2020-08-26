RedDoorz names new CMO, hires ex-Groupon Asia MD as COO

Hotel management and booking platform RedDoorz, has promoted Liviu Nedef to the role of CMO from senior VP of marketing and communications. Nedef (pictured right) will lead the company’s marketing, communications, and direct business-to-consumer (B2C) sales efforts. He will continue to focus on making RedDoorz become the preferred hospitality brand in Southeast Asia and accelerate its mobile-first customer strategies.

RedDoorz has launched several new initiatives in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to help its hotel partners, staff and customers cope with the effects of the coronavirus. These include “Red Heroes” – a programme which provided free temporary accommodation for frontline healthcare workers, “HygienePass”, an industry-wide cleanliness and sanitation certification programme for the hospitality industry in Indonesia and the Philippines, and “Hope Hotline”, a mental-health support program for its employees, hotel partners and their staffs. Across the region, RedDoorz currently operates a network of more than 1,800 properties in over 150 cities, spanning Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The company has also hired Kelvin Teo, as chief operating officer (COO), while Trixie Thye has joined as regional VP of human resources. As the COO, Teo (pictured left) will oversee the business and operations for RedDoorz across the region. Teo brings with him 20 years of experience in the tech and online industries. Prior to RedDoorz, he served as managing director for Groupon Asia and as chief business officer for Southeast Asia’s leading finance portal, MoneySmart Group.

“I am thrilled to join the RedDoorz team in this new adventure and look forward to growing our presence across the region. Amit and the team have done a brilliant job building RedDoorz into a strong leadership position and we will continue to strengthen our position and unlock value for both our customers and hotel partners,” Teo said.

As regional vice president, human resources, Thye (pictured centre) brings almost two decades of experience with notable global corporations such as Accenture. Most recently, she was the regional HR vice president and business partner with Beijing-headquartered IT consulting and outsourcing company, Pactera.

Last year in August, RedDoorz raised US$70 million in funding to aid in its launch in new markets and scale technology, customer experience projects as well as people and marketing investments to position itself as a leader in Southeast Asia. A significant portion of the latest funds received was also said to be used to build a second engineering hub in Vietnam which will complement the current regional tech hub based out of India. The company also said it planned to ramp up its hotel staff and quality training programmes across all properties in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines as it helps employ approximately 10,000 people across the region through its hotel partners.

