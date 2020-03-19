Pizza Hut pledges 'I do' with new creative agency partner

Pizza Hut Singapore has rolled out a brand campaign that focuses on the company’s promise to deliver pizzas made with fresh dough every day. The new spot is conceptualised by its new creative agency Blak Labs which was appointed this month under a one-year retainer. Marketing understands that Pizza Hut worked previously with BLKJ.

At the same time, Pizza Hut Singapore also appointed FALCON for social strategy, digital content creation, and community management. In addition to Blak Labs and FALCON, Mindshare was also involved in the new brand campaign.

The new spot features a Pizza Hut delivery rider quizzed by a young customer about how the pizzas are prepared. As he is questioned about whether the pizzas are made with fresh dough and 100% fresh mozzarella every day, the young Pizza Hut delivery rider holds his hand up to commit with an “I do!”. In a bid to add a youthful touch, the spot includes animated emojis and chats to better speak the young audience.

The spot continues as the customer then challenges the value that Pizza Hut offers with its 50% off for all pizzas and the validity of the company’s pledge to deliver within 30 minutes or the next pizza is free. Every question is answered with an “I do” to suggest the commitment to keep every promise.

The latest TV commercial sees the return of the Pizza Hut jingle, but with a contemporary twist. The brand spot will run on Channel 5, Channel 8 and Channel U along with digital and OOH. In addition, as part of the rollout, Pizza Hut will also be launching a new app to speed up the ordering process for customers.

“We love pizzas and our mission is simply to give our customers the best tasting pizzas. To us, this means not using frozen dough, but kneading it afresh every day, and making and baking each pizza to order with care,” Paddy Rangappa, general manager, Pizza Hut Singapore said.

Koh Hwee Peng, creative partner at Blak Labs said the team found the “I do” pledge to be a charming way to tell how Pizza Hut is always committed to delivering its “slice of simple, fresh and within 30 minutes”. Blak Labs was established in 2010, and has since worked with clients such as National Gallery Singapore, TANGS, Gardens By the Bay, National Parks and more.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Koo, CEO at FALCON Agency said the team is excited to continue its relationship with Pizza Hut, and aims to drive deeper brand engagement and affinity with the community on social media.

