Microsoft hires new APAC communications lead

Microsoft has appointed Tara Bal as new communications director for Asia Pacific. She will lead the Asia Pacific communications team across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and South Korea. Bal takes over from Peter Galli, who has left the role. Galli has been with the technology company since 2008.

Prior to her new role, Bal (pictured) spent three years as head of communications for Asia Pacific and Japan at NetApp. In that role, she directed thought leadership strategy and was in charge of delivering the company’s perspectives in areas such as smart cities, innovation, digital transformation, IoT, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

She first began her career as a broadcast journalist with 938LIVE and subsequently moved to the communications field to combine her journalistic experience with interest in the technology industry. She has worked with several technology companies from startups to global brands such as SAP.

“Microsoft is one of a handful of technology companies globally that can make a material difference in people’s lives. It enables everyone on the planet to ‘do more’. This unique position has been one of the biggest draws for me and I’m excited to have this opportunity to lead Microsoft’s Asia Pacific communications team as the company breaks new ground and develops new markets in the region,” Bal said.