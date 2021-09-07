Microsoft and Marvel play on Shang-Chi hype to train fans coding

Microsoft and Marvel Studios have teamed up to upskill users in the area of coding using characters from the latest Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings movie. Users are taken on a digital adventure to train Shang-Chi or Xialing to build magic platforms, seek out mystical rings, and battle assassins from the Ten Rings organisation using coding.

Coding is becoming an increasingly important skill for employers. According to a survey conducted Censuswide on behalf of Indeed, Singapore employers cited coding/programming/software development (22%) as one of the top two most important skills for a company. They were also among the top three skills that employers found most difficult to access in Singapore. Meanwhile, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation acknowledged in April this year that individuals with "efficient digital skills" such as coding, animation, big data analysis, machine learning, and cloud computing are greatly needed in driving forward the digital economy during the pandemic.

At the same time, both parties are also leveraging on the power of AR to have users "defeat" the Ten Rings organisation and win a custom Shang-Chi Xbox console and Xbox Wireless Controller. Users can scan a QR code available on the Microsoft website to "join the rescue efforts to set Xbox free". These users would then have the chance to win the custom Xbox Series X console and Xbox Wireless Controller. Alternatively, fans could also share a tweet with the hashtag #XboxShangChisweepstakes to throw their hat into the ring for a custom Xbox. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Microsoft for comment.

To complete the Shang-Chi experience, Microsoft has also created limited-time-only call backgrounds for Skype to help bring all the action from the big screen to users' small screen. Consumers are also allowed to personalise Microsoft Edge with a new browser theme celebrating the new movie. According to Microsoft, the theme changes the look and feel of the browser as well as the new tab page to create an immersive visual experience inspired by the film.

As more businesses adapt to the digital shift caused by the pandemic, numerous brands have started to use games as a new medium for consumer engagement. Last month, Louis Vuitton launched "Louis: The Game" video game to celebrate its founder's 200th birthday while at home, probiotic cultured milk drink Yakult Singapore launched a three-part mini-game titled "Yakult Theme Park" to better engage with its audience.

