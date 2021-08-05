Louis Vuitton rolls out NFT video game to celebrate founder's 200th birthday

Louis Vuitton is next to dip its toes into the NFT scene. In celebration of its founder's 200th birthday, the luxury brand has launched a "Louis: The Game" video game with 30 embedded NFTs. Out of the 30, 10 were created by renowned digital artist Beeple. According to the brand, Louis: the Game offers a new medium for the luxury brand to define its history of creativity and innovation.

At the same time, LV is also refreshing its store windows to showcase the iconic truck as a vessel reimagined by 200 contributors. The celebratory windows will be unveiled across the entire store network and reflect how 200 talents across backgrounds and disciplines have individually interpreted Vuitton. This is part of its Louis 200 global campaign which will run for the next few months, evoking the life and legacy of Vuitton. The campaign has been launched in Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong and the brand has employed a 360-degree marketing approach that spans online, print and social channels.

Aside from these initial activations, LV is also launching a fictionalised novel about the life and intentions of Vuitton done in collaboration with French writer Caroline Bongrand. At the same time, a documentary retracing Vuitton's story will also be launched on streaming platforms.

LV's chairman and CEO Michael Burke said: "Vuitton's coming-of-age tale, that of a risk-taking, innovative, natural leader defines the Maison he founded and advances us into the future. Through the initiatives of Louis 200, we can appreciate how Vuitton was a figure of his time - and of ours."

This is not LV's first foray into the gaming scene. In 2019, it got in on the esports action by partnering Riot Games for the 2019 League of Legends (LoL) World Championship. As part of the championship, the luxury fashion brand will create a trophy travel case for the Summoner's Cup, the trophy awarded to tournament champions. The first of its kind trophy travel case for an esports championship featured both traditional LV savoir-faire along with cutting-edge, high-tech elements inspired by the LoL universe.