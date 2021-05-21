MARKies Awards Singapore 2021 shortlist announced

The results are in and the long wait is over! We are thrilled to announce this year’s finalists for the MARKies Awards Singapore. For a fifth year, this awards is here to honour agency excellence for the most innovative, creative and effective campaigns spanning Singapore’s entire marketing services industry.

Overall, this year's MARKies had 39 refreshed and new categories available for entry across two main segments - Creative Ideas and Media Usage. On top of the new categories such as Most Creative – Audio, Most Creative – Campaign Pivot, Most Creative – COVID-19 Response, Most Effective Use – Events (Physical / Virtual), Most Effective Use – Influencers / KOLs, we also introduced three talent categories, Best Account Manager, Best Art Director / Designer, Best Planner to recognise and reward outstanding talent in the industry.

The most successful agency across all relevant categories will be awarded the Overall Creative Idea and Overall Media Usage titles. Last year, DDB Group Singapore brought home the Overall Creative Ideas MARKie title while Falcon Agency took top honours with the Overall Media Usage MARKie.

The awards were judged by an independent panel of 30 client-side marketers. One of the jury members, Lynn Poh, senior director loyalty and marketing Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, commented that agencies which entered this year showed a strong ability to adapt and respond positively "it is incredible how businesses pivoted into virtual and leveraged social into a new different level". Meanwhile, Hermione Pooley, director, client marketing, Visa AP added, “the pandemic only seems to have spurred on creative thinking across Singapore. It was great to see such originality and shrewd thinking across the MARKies entries”.

Nadya Davies, chief marketing officer, Fig Health said everyone was united by the challenge the pandemic posed, and yet so much creativity and original thinking came out of it. "It was encouraging to see how agencies were able to adapt strategies and work with reduced budgets," said Davies. Also weighing in on the entries was Julian Sng, vice president, regional campaign and product operations, Lazada Group, who said it was really interesting to see how brands adapted to the curve ball that was COVID19, he was also impressed by the content put out by government entities, "they definitely don’t get enough credit for their work!”

So who made the cut? Our judging panel has selected the following finalists:

Most Creative – Audio

• foodpanda Creative, Zenith Media - Auntie Knows The Real Deals

• Mashwire - Nestlé NAN Influencer Programme: For moms, By moms

• OMD Singapore - McDonald's Chocolicious Campaign

Most Creative – Campaign Pivot

• 8traordinary - Live New Asia. It's Happening Here.

• BBDO Singapore - 9x16' Stores

• Beknown - River Hongbao 2021

• DDB Group Singapore - Life Goes On: Sneaker Drop

• DDB Group Singapore - SG United

• HOL Experiences - The Char Kway Teow Legacy Exhibition

• Industria - How to reach a billion views with 0 media budget

• Lovorth Events & Media - The Platinum af'FAIR 2020

• REBL - Hitachi Accelerated Digital Transformation

• Trinax - Assisi Fun Day 2020

Most Creative – Communications / Public Relations

• DDB Group Singapore - Comedians Get Serious + Singapore Be Steady

• DDB Group Singapore - SG United

• DDB Group Singapore - Stronger Together

• Mashwire - #YeosCNYGoodness Campaign 2021

• Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT - #EmbracingNewNorms

• W/E + Partners - MSIG for Biodiversity

Most Creative – Content Marketing

• antics@play - Money Parenting

• antics@play - Making An Impact

• Circus Social (20/Twenty) - GARY THE SHARK” At SHARK WEEK 2020

• Construct Digital - RUCKUS Cloud Trial Cloud's Eye View

• DDB Group Singapore - The Frog Prince – A PUB Short film

• DDB Group Singapore - Comedians Get Serious + Singapore Be Steady

• Fishermen Integrated - PERi-PERi Nando’s Party

• Fishermen Integrated - Nando’s Re-Celebrate 2020

• Tribal Worldwide Singapore - André & his olive tree

• Wild Advertising & Marketing - MSIG's Real Small Problems

Most Creative – COVID-19 Response

• 3-Sixty Brand Communications - Our Finest Hour in the City of Good

• BBDO Singapore - Where You Rediscover Every Experience Matters

• DDB Group Singapore - S - ronger Together

• DDB Group Singapore - IAMACCB

• DDB Group Singapore - Comedians Get Serious + Singapore Be Steady

• DDB Group Singapore - SG United

• Digitas Singapore - Live Consciously with HSBC Revolution Credit Card

• Havas Singapore - A New Year, Renewed Resolutions

• Hogarth Worldwide - Singtel NETS Click

• Toaster - Be Kind to Your Mind

Most Creative – Customer Engagement

• Access Communications - XXX CHAT By NARS

• DDB Group Singapore - iShopathon by iShopChangi

• DDB Group Singapore - Dear Water Sally Campaign

• DDB Group Singapore - Life Goes On: Sneaker Drop

• HOL Experiences - The Char Kway Teow Virtual Experience

• Rebel & Soul - The Macallan Experience

• That Marketing Guy - Help Me Leh

• Toaster - Beautifully Smart

• TOFU - See A Different Blue

• Wunderman Thompson Singapore - Ensure Stand4Strength 2020

Most Creative – Digital

• antics@play - Money Parenting

• BBH Singapore - Singtel - Transcend with Sensei

• DDB Group Singapore - iShopathon by iShopChangi

• DDB Group Singapore - Dengue 2020

• DDB Group Singapore - ManuInvest Duo – Choose Both Lah!

• DDB Group Singapore - Dear Water Sally Campaign

• That Marketing Guy - Help Me Leh

• Toaster - Beautifully Smart

• Toaster - Be Kind to Your Mind

• VMLY&R Singapore - Pride Pass

Most Creative – Event (Physical / Virtual)

• AP Media - The Front Row

• DDB Group Singapore - iShopathon by iShopChangi

• District Technologies - District Race Singapore 2020, presented by MSIG

• Eventions Group - Samsung Galaxy S21.21 Epic Party

• Hogarth Worldwide - Singtel X iPhone 12 Launch - Celebrate New Firsts With Singtel

• Hogarth Worldwide - AIA Live 2020

• Rebel & Soul - The Macallan Experience

• The Carrot Collective - Roche Diagnostics Regional Meeting 2020: Unlocking Opportunity

• Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Singapore - Lenovo eXperiential Day

Most Creative – Experiential

• Access Communications - XXX CHAT By NARS

• AP Media - The Front Row

• DDB Group Singapore - iShopathon by iShopChangi

• Digimagic Communications - PSA Innovation Centre

• Digimagic Communications - Time Capsule at Singapore Flyer

• Epic Dialogue - Meet PostPal, Your Next-Generation Smart Letterbox

• Eventions Group - Samsung Galaxy S21.21 Epic Party

• Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT - #EmbracingNewNorms

• Rebel & Soul - The Macallan Experience

• That Marketing Guy - Launch of Jurong East Interim Bus Interchange

Most Creative – Government Sector / Non-Profit Marketing

• 3-Sixty Brand Communications - Our Finest Hour in the City of Good

• AP Media - Children's Season

• DDB Group Singapore - Stronger Together

• DDB Group Singapore - Comedians Get Serious + Singapore Be Steady

• DDB Group Singapore - Dear Water Sally Campaign

• Edelman Singapore - Heart of Singapore

• in the wild - #100dancestories

• Mandate Communications - Our Mission. Our Fight.

• That Marketing Guy - #InspiredByYou

• Viddsee - As One

Most Creative – Influencers / KOLs

• DDB Group Singapore - SG United

• Freeflow Digital - Old School Favourites, New School Tastes

• indaHash - Star Wars The Mandalorian x indaHash Campaign

• Mashwire - Nestlé NAN Influencer Programme: For moms, By moms

• Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT - #EmbracingNewNorms

• PROTOCOL - The Milo Van Recipe Showdown

• Section - What's in a Woke Wardrobe?

• That Marketing Guy - She’s A Terrorist And I Love Her (SATAILH) Media Launch

• TMRW - #10SecSwag

• UNIFORM - #VWithPurpose

Most Creative – Integrated Media

• Audience Marketing @ Mediacorp - The Suria 20 Digital Experience

• DDB Group Singapore - Dengue 2020

• DDB Group Singapore - Jobs and Economy

• foodpanda Creative, Zenith Media - Auntie Knows The Real Deals

• Hogarth Worldwide - Singtel X iPhone 12 Launch - Celebrate New Firsts With Singtel

• Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT - #EmbracingNewNorms

• The Secret Little Agency - LumiHealth – Level Up Your Health

• Toaster - Beautifully Smart

• Oxygen Two Point Zero - A HIDDEN GEM - THE TRICOR STORY // Deploying an Integrated Media Campaign Led by PR

• WPP Red Fuse & Wavemaker - Colgate Total – Made for Greatness with Dynamic Creative

Most Creative – Launch / Re-Launch

• DDB Group Singapore - André & his olive tree

• DDB Group Singapore - Dear Water Sally Campaign

• Digitas Singapore - Live Consciously with HSBC Revolution Credit Card

• GOVT Singapore - Operation Maybe

• irisnation Singapore - Make A Fresh Start

• MOI - Own the Moment

• Toaster - Beautifully Smart

• Vaynermedia APAC - Subway Meat Stack - More Meat, Less Marketing

• W/E + Partners - MSIG for Biodiversity

• Zoo Group - NERF OR NOTHIN'

Most Creative – Out-of-Home

• Digimagic Communications - Yeo's CNY 2021 Digital Engagement

• foodpanda Creative, Zenith Media - Auntie Knows The Real Deals

• Mandate Communications - Our Mission. Our Fight.

Most Creative – Social Media

• Circus Social (20/Twenty) - Banana Bread & Burnt Cheesecake: How We Conquered A Pandemic With Food

• Circus Social (20/Twenty) - GARY THE SHARK” At SHARK WEEK 2020

• DDB Group Singapore - SG United

• DDB Group Singapore - Dear Water Sally Campaign

• Fishermen Integrated - Nando’s Re-Celebrate 2020

• in the wild - #100dancestories

• Industria - How to reach a billion views with 0 media budget

• LEWIS - A Brighter Black Friday

• The Ad Makers - Watsons Singapore Social Content

• Wild Advertising & Marketing - MSIG's Real Small Problems

Most Creative – Specific Audience

• DDB Group Singapore - Jobs and Economy

• DDB Group Singapore - Dengue 2020

• DDB Group Singapore - Dear Water Sally Campaign

• Edelman Singapore - Our Unbreakable Bond

• Eliphant - AMD Streamer Challenge 2020

• GOVT Singapore - Generation 'You'

• Hogarth Worldwide - Singtel Seniors Go Digital

• MOI - Chiong Towards a Smarter Nation

• Wunderman Thompson Singapore - Ensure Stand4Strength 2020

• Zoo Group - Petals Of Strength

Most Creative – Video

• Audience Marketing @ Mediacorp - Thithikkum Deepavali 2020

• BBDO Singapor - 9x16' Stores

• Blk J - TODAY20 Inform Your Views

• DDB Group Singapore - ManuInvest Duo – Choose Both Lah!

• DDB Group Singapore - The Frog Prince – A PUB Short film

• foodpanda Creative, Zenith Media - Auntie Knows The Real Deals

• Goodfellas Consultancy - #OCBCCares Environmental Campaign: Hill Mynah

• LIONCAT Films - SamGor Singapore Launch

• Section - New Year Styles, All Year Essentials.

• That Marketing Guy - Help Me Leh

Most Effective Use – Audio

• Audience Marketing @ Mediacorp - Let's Celebrate 2021

• foodpanda Creative, Zenith Media - Auntie Knows The Real Deals

• OMD Singapore - McDonald's Chocolicious Campaign

Most Effective Use – Consumer Insight and Market Research

• Blak Labs & Instamedialabs - SPTel Brand Launch

• Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore - The Banking Trust Index For Singapore (BTIS)

• Fishermen Integrated - PERi-PERi Nando’s Party

• Fishermen Integrated - Nando’s Re-Celebrate 2020

• GOVT Singapore - Level up at home with Titanium Rewards Credit Card

• PHD Singapore - A Very Baileys Christmas

• SearchGuru Singapore - Hmlet 2020 Digital Marketing Plan

• Toaster - Beautifully Smart

• Toaster - Be Kind to Your Mind

• Wunderman Thompson Singapore - Ensure Stand4Strength 2020

Most Effective Use – Content

• antics@play - Making An Impact

• antics@play - Money Parenting

• GroupM Singapore - MSIG for Biodiversity

• H.E.A - StarHub 5G Business Ambassador

• Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT - #EmbracingNewNorms

• OMD Singapore - MBS Japan Spring 2020 Campaign

• TMRW - #10SecSwag

Most Effective Use – Digital

• BBH Singapore - Singtel - Transcend with Sensei

• Construct Digital - NUS Business School Graduate Studies

• Industria - How to reach a billion views with 0 media budget

• JOLT Digital - VUULR SEM Campaign

• JOLT Digital - McCormick Ingredients - Always on "Digital ONLY".

• Merkle DWA - Cisco Live APAC

• OOm - Optimising Rentokil’s Conversions With Effective Digital Marketing Strategies

• REBL - Hitachi Accelerated Digital Transformation

• Toaster - Be Kind to Your Mind

• Toaster - Beautifully Smart

Most Effective Use – Esports Marketing

• DIFY - EMERGE Against All Odds (#EMERGEAgainstAllOdds)

• Eliphant - AMD Streamer Challenge 2020

• PHD Singapore - Revving-up Porsche’s E-Sports Game

Most Effective Use – Events (Physical / Virtual)

• AP Media - The Front Row

• Construct Digital - Glow On (Glow Festival)

• Merkle DWA - Cisco Live APAC

• Mojito Ventures - M Malls Live: Christmas Specials

• Rebel & Soul - The Macallan Experience

• TMRW - eGSS Shop. Win. Experience

• Trinax - Prudential Assurance Company Singapore PLAYday Virtual Annual Party

Most Effective Use – Experiential

• Epic Dialogue - Meet PostPal, Your Next-Generation Smart Letterbox

• GOVT Singapore - KA Car Hunt

• LIONCAT Films - Macallan Experience at Raffles Hotel

• Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT - #EmbracingNewNorms

• Rebel & Soul - The Macallan Experience

• That Marketing Guy - She’s A Terrorist And I Love Her (SATAILH) Media Launch

• The Teeth - How to Oktoberfest

Most Effective Use – Government Sector / Non-Profit Marketing

• AP Media - Children's Season

• DDB Group Singapore - The Frog Prince – A PUB Short film

• That Marketing Guy - #InspiredByYou

• The Secret Little Agency - LumiHealth – Level Up Your Health

• Trinax - National Council of Social Service e-Escape Room

• Viddsee - As One

• Zoo Group - Petals of Strength

Most Effective Use – Influencers / KOLs

• Blue Totem Communications - Yahoo Mail Forever Memories

• Construct Digital - Glow On (Glow Festival)

• Eliphant - AMD Streamer Challenge 2020

• H.E.A - StarHub 5G Business Ambassador

• Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT - #EmbracingNewNorms

• PHD Singapore - Clearly The Best You

• PROTOCOL - The Milo Van Recipe Showdown

• Sandpiper Communications - Beat the Asthma Blues

Most Effective Use – Integrated Media

• BBDO Singapore - Where You Rediscover Every Experience Matters

• Construct Digital - NUS Business School Graduate Studies

• Dentsu Singapore - MAX: Driving Performance at Scale With Portfolio Integration

• GOVT Singapore - KA Car Hunt

• Havas Media Singapore - XXX CHAT By NARS

• Havas Singapore - Kaplan Brand Campaign

• Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT - #EmbracingNewNorms

• REBL - Hitachi Accelerated Digital Transformation

Most Effective Use – Launch / Re-Launch

• CPR Vision - XXX CHAT By NARS

• Dentsu Singapore - dentsu Curate - Standard Chartered - Here for Good

• Different - Level Up – The World’s First Gaming Massage Chair

• GroupM Singapore - MSIG for Biodiversity

• MOI - Build Better Apps with Tanzu

• SearchGuru Singapore - Singlife Account Launch Campaign

• The Media Shop - Pink Dolphin Rebranding Campaign

• The Teeth - Tiger Orchid Brew: Uncage Positivity, Bloom as One.

• TMRW - #10SecSwag

• Zoo Group - NERF OR NOTHIN'

Most Effective Use – Mobile

• Industria - How to reach a billion views with 0 media budget

• LoopMe - LoopMe & Sony Pictures - Monster Hunter

• OMD Singapore - Koma Gamified Filter

• SearchGuru Singapore - Singlife Account Launch Campaign

• Verizon Media, Carat - StarHub Mobile Campaign

Most Effective Use – Out-of-Home

• Digimagic Communications - Yeo's CNY 2021 Digital Engagement

• e the agency - MoneyWise by MoneyOwl

• foodpanda Creative, Zenith Media - Auntie Knows The Real Deals

• Mandate Communications - Our Mission. Our Fight.

Most Effective Use – Programmatic Marketing

• Dentsu Singapore - dentsu Curate - Standard Chartered - Here for Good

• OOm - Programmatic Marketing: The Key To Harvey Norman’s Digital Transformation

• The Media Shop - Pink Dolphin Rebranding Campaign

• Verizon Media, Carat - StarHub Mobile Programmatic Campaign

• WPP Red Fuse & Wavemaker - Colgate Total – Made for Greatness with Dynamic Creative

Most Effective Use – Social Media

• Circus Social (20/Twenty) - Banana Bread & Burnt Cheesecake: How We Conquered A Pandemic With Food

• Fishermen Integrated - PERi-PERi Nando’s Party

• Fishermen Integrated - Nando’s Re-Celebrate 2020

• Industria - How to reach a billion views with 0 media budget

• OMD Singapore - McDelivery LoveSG Kallang Wave

• The Ad Makers - Pay with a 'Gram

• The Media Shop - Starbucks Mobile Order and Pay 2020 Campaign

• Zoo Group - Petals of Strength

Most Effective Use – Specific Audience

• Accenture Interactive - Abbott FreeStyle Libre - Choose Easy

• Audience Marketing @ Mediacorp, Blk J, 3radical - TODAY20 Inform Your Views

• Blak Labs & Instamedialabs - SPTel Brand Launch

• Construct Digital - SAP HR SuccessFactors Campaign

• Eliphant - AMD Streamer Challenge 2020

• MOI - Build Better Apps with Tanzu

• Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT - #EmbracingNewNorms

• Section - Little Hope

• X10 Media - vivo X50 Campaign

• Zoo Group - Petals of Strength

Most Effective Use – Video

• antics@play - Money Parenting

• antics@play - Making An Impact

• BBH Singapore - Singtel - Transcend with Sensei

• Blak Labs - Gifting Made Simple

• That Marketing Guy - Help Me Leh

• The Teeth - Tiger Crystal ASMR Video

Best Account Manager

• Construct Digital - Harrison C. Cowan

• GOVT Singapore - Foong Min Mei

• H.E.A - Liz Pang

• Merkle DWA - Jamie Loh

• REBL - Bryan Tan

Best Art Director / Designer

• Big 3 Media - Poh Zi Qun (AK)

• Construct Digital - George Parel

• That Marketing Guy - Chan Pik Yee (OB)

• TMRW - Anuar Abu

Best Planner

• GOVT Singapore - Yap Soon Min

• H.E.A - Joey Gu

• PHD Singapore - Scindya Datt

• PHD Singapore - Faith Lim

• That Marketing Guy - Mashi Shuib

Congratulations to all our finalists!

