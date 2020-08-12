Lady M and Netflix take viewers 'Over the moon' with Mid-Autumn-themed lantern

Cake boutique Lady M in Singapore, known for its iconic Mille Crêpes, has launched a collectible, limited-edition mooncake lantern, in celebration of the Mid-Autumn festival this year. Done in collaboration with video-streaming platform Netflix and production company Pearl Studio, the interactive mooncake lantern is based on the animation film Over The Moon, which features the story of a young girl’s journey to the legendary moon goddess through her self-built rocket. The mooncake inspired by the animated film portrays key scene cut-outs of the characters in the film which are illuminated when the lantern is lit up.

Additionally, each lantern set includes six mini mooncakes made in collaboration with Kee Wah Bakery, in flavours of sweet egg custard and chocolate custard, and stamped with the company’s Lady M logo. The lantern is available for pre-sales on the its main website, with shipment starting on 1 September.

Separately, Netflix recently partnered with Thai content producer LINE TV - part of communication app company LINE Thailand, to launch eight original contents to be streamed in 18 countries across Asia, showcasing Thai online series with content variety catered for an international audience.

It has also collaborated with other food and beverage companies in the past few years. In 2019, it brought back 80s-themed "New Coke" with global beverage giant Coca-Cola, in line with Stranger Things' season three. Both Coca-Cola and Stranger Things teased Twitter users about the partnership. The post by Coca-Cola showed a snippet of the Netflix series, featuring the lead actors Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Dacre Montgomery and others. Meanwhile early this year, it teamed up with Ben & Jerry to launch a new flavour under its campaign titled "Netflix & Chilll’d", and a tagline saying "Just like Netflix, there’s something in this pint for everyone”.

