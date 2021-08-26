KrisFlyer evolves loyalty offering with cruise experience

Singapore Airlines (SIA) membership programme KrisFlyer has launched a two-night cruise experience exclusively for its members. The specially chartered cruise onboard the World Dream, which is operated by Dream Cruises, will sail from 17 to 19 November 2021.

In response to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson for SIA said that the cruise will be promoted via EDM to members, as well as on its social media platforms. As KrisFlyer evolves from an airline loyalty programme to a lifestyle-centric rewards programme, the partnership with Dream Cruises allows the airline to offer new experiences to KrisFlyer members. The spokesperson declined to reveal the monetary value of the cruise experience.

Members may use KrisFlyer miles to book the experience, which will include a welcome pack containing First Class and Business Class amenity kits and sleeper suits, as well as other SIA and KrisFlyer commemorative items. Members will also enjoy SIA's signature satay upon boarding and complimentary WiFi throughout the cruise.

Customers who book the Palace Deluxe Suites and Palace Suites will also enjoy a SIA First Class in-flight meal on the first night. The meal will be developed by Georges Blanc, world-renowned three Michelin-starred chef-owner and Grand Master of French cuisine, who is also a long-standing member of SIA's International Culinary Panel.

During the cruise, KrisFlyer will organise a grooming workshop conducted by SIA's cabin crew members and a course in making SIA batik roses. Members can pay for their purchases on board the cruise using their Kris+ mobile app, and can also win KrisPay miles at KrisFlyer Bingo games. At the same time, KrisFlyer is offering members a chance to win a free stay on the cruise by spending and earning miles at KrisShop, Kris+, or Pelago.

JoAnn Tan, SVP for marketing planning at SIA said that KrisFlyer has evolved from an airline loyalty programme to a lifestyle-centric rewards programme over the last two years. "As KrisFlyer adds new partners to our rewards ecosystem, we will continue to offer our members more accrual and redemption opportunities that are especially relevant to their lifestyle interests and needs," she added. Cruises have become commonplace in travel itineraries these days as Singaporeans battle with travel restrictions. Last November, the Singapore Tourism Board piloted cruises to nowhere to quell wanderlust among Singaporeans, partnering with Genting Cruise Lines' World Dream and Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, SIA partnered with local artisanal perfume label, Scent by SIX to create a signature scent known as "Batik Flora by Singapore Airlines". The scent includes floral notes from six flowers in SIA's batik motif, and will be progressively introduced at key customer-facing SIA locations from October 2021, starting with the SIA Service Centre at ION Orchard.

The airline also collaborated with local media production and distributor companies such as Encore Inflight, Mediacorp and mm2 Entertainmentan to offer an even wider array of Singapore-produced movies, documentaries, TV series, music and podcasts on KrisWorld, SIA's inflight entertainment system, from this month onwards. Some of the titles currently available inflight include Ah Boys to Men 4, The Century Egg, Wonder Boy, Tiong Bahru Social Club and The Teenage Textbook Movie.

Power up your PR and communications efforts today with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's PR Asia Week on 1 and 2 December. Learn ways to build an evidence-based practice, up the ante on your strategies, and be head and shoulders above your competition. Click here to register today!

Related articles:

Singapore Airlines concocts signature scent inspired by flowers on batik motif

Emirates ad with crew atop Burj Khalifa goes viral as the airline teases 'real or fake' on social

SG creates catchy airline-style COVID-19 safety video to ease citizens into new normal

Singapore Airlines unveils Klook-like travel experience platform Pelago

Malaysia Airlines piques travel nostalgia with ASMR video of flight experience