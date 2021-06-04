KODAK Lens looks to capture audiences with global social campaign

Signet Armorlite AMERA has tapped on social media agency Lion & Lion to develop its social media communication globally for the KODAK Lens brand, following a pitch held in Feburary this year. The appointment is for a year and will see the agency execute a social media campaign for KODAK Lens covering Southeast Asia, China and Africa.

In line with KODAK Lens’ promise of “See the Colors of Life”, Lion & Lion will be developing a global social campaign in which the colours of life are defined by the moments and emotions that are seen vividly through the eyes of KODAK Lens’ users. Content developed for the campaign was specifically chosen for its relevance across different cultures, providing easy adoption within each target market.

The campaign is expected to go live in July and will mainly run on Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, while the global creative assets will be used for other platforms such as Google and YouTube, depending on the respective market's media strategies.

“We want our audience to experience how KODAK Lens can help them see the joyful moments of life with even more sharpness and vividness, by presenting life’s big moments, giant gestures and grand emotions with memorability and clarity,” Lion & Lion's regional chief creative officer Cheelip Ong said.

According to Chien Chiang, managing director, Signet Armorlite AMERA Lion & Lion presented a creative solution that was very much aligned with what it wanted to showcase globally for KODAK Lens, namely clarity, vividness and celebrating the possibilities that life has to offer.

"Furthermore, its expertise in relating to a digital generation means that they will be able to build and strengthen that essential emotive connection internationally while staying true to the KODAK brand legacy,” Chien said.

Steven Ghoos, managing director of Lion & Lion Singapore added: “We are excited to work with a world-class brand like KODAK Lens, bringing the product experience to life through emotional storytelling. With the fast-paced social media and digital revolution that we are living in, the emotionality of being able to share life’s moments, big and small, is even more relevant today and we look forward to helping KODAK Lens tell that story.”