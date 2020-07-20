KFC SG and Ogilvy part ways after 5 years, new creative pitch called

KFC Singapore has called for a creative pitch after a good five years of partnership with Ogilvy Singapore as part of its corporate review process. Ogilvy Singapore, has declined to pitch for the account.

With this pitch, KFC Singapore looks to hire an agency to support its brand strategy with distinctive communications and fresh creatives. The appointed agency will lead the communication direction for all their campaigns in Singapore. The pitch is closed-door invitation to a total of four invited agencies. The length of the appointment is for a period of one year, with option to extend for another year.

Ogilvy Singapore was first appointed in 2015. The agency's creative work KFC includes campaigns such as "Hawaiian Double Down", "Hot Devil Drumlets" and “Chipotle Meltz”.

With its recent Chipotle Meltz pitch, KFC adopted an Apple-like approach in launching its products. Against a big black screen, the Chipotle Meltz is aired and described as “passion made this possible”. The spot is then fronted by a man clad in a sweater, seemingly pulling off a Tim Cook look. Conceptualised by Ogilvy Singapore, the campaign was born out of how inspired the team was by how similar the product build is to a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, for Father’s Day, KFC Singapore unveiled a series of greeting cards for Singaporeans to show their appreciation to their fathers. The initiative encouraged Singaporeans to purchase its new item, the Mozzarella Zinger Double Down Family Feast, which will come with one of the greeting cards which can also be personalised.

To create the cards, KFC Singapore called on its fans to submit loving messages for their fathers on social media. It then chose 10 out of the 150 submitted responses to print on its cards. The messages on the cards chosen were tongue-in-cheek expressions so that it would not be too embarrassing to present to Dad, according to KFC.