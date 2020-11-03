KFC icon Colonel Sanders gets a clean shave

No-shave November is back and KFC France is showing its support for the annual Movember movement by shaving off Colonel Sanders' iconic moustache. Done in collaboration with Sid Lee Paris, the fast food chain replaced its famous logo with a shaved one on all its media for a day, inviting KFC fans to be part of the Movember initiative.

Movember is a moustache-growing charity event that raises funds and awareness for men’s health, including prostate and testicular cancers. The rules are simple - start clean-shaven, then let your Mo take the spotlight and start conversations.

According to the official website of Movember Foundation, the initiative has funded more than 1,200 men's health projects worldwide in 15 years. It predicted that by 2030, Movember will reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25%. Movember started in 2003 and has inspired support from over five million individuals.

In 2017, Burger King also jumped at the opportunity to show support for the movement by shaving off The King's moustache. Titled "Movember King", the mascot encouraged consumers to participate in the #kingstachechallenge and raise awareness for men's health by growing their own "epic stache" and sharing it on social media. The campaign video showcased The King sporting different moustaches named after Burger King's food items, such as "The Whopper Bun", "The Rodeo King" and "The CROSSAN'WICH". "Movember King" was conceptualised and executed by creative digital agency Code and Theory.

Separately in August this year, KFC suspended the advertising of its renowned slogan "Finger lickin' good" worldwide given the pandemic situation. Its global CMO Catherine Tan-Gillespie said its the slogan does not quite fit the current environment. However she reassured that although the use of its slogan will be paused, its food will remain the same. Shortly after, KFC wrapped up its creative pitch in Singapore, appointing The Secret Little Agency, and also picked GOODSTUPH Singapore as its social media agency.

If you are looking to learn more about Marketing to Millennials and Gen Z, join our masterclass where we deep dive in creating frameworks for marketing success with the next generation. Find out more here.

Enjoyed what you have read? Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates in Southeast Asia's marketing and advertising space!

Related articles:

KFC and NTUC FairPrice next to tease Apple's new iPhone

After settling creative, KFC Singapore picks new social media agency

KFC wraps up creative pitch for SG

KFC turns love for nation into murals ahead of Malaysia Day

KFC suspends advertising of 64-year-old iconic slogan 'Finger Lickin' Good' globally