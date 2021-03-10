KFC grills Burger King over IWD fiasco on social media

Following Burger King's controversy over its International Women's Day post, its rival KFC has clapped back with a cheeky reply. KFC Gaming, the company's gaming arm, posted a similar tweet on its Twitter platform that started with "Women belong in gaming". However, unlike Burger King, KFC Gaming continued in the same tweet, thanking all the "writers, actors, producers, CEOs and more who played a part in creating games that are enjoyed every day".

Women belong in gaming.



Thank you to all the writers, actors, producers, CEOs and more who have played their part in creating the games we enjoy every day.



Tag someone who deserves a shoutout today 👇#InternationalWomensDay — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) March 8, 2021

This follows KFC Gaming's reply to Burger King's original tweet that had stated "Women belong in the kitchen", accompanied by an image of Colonel Sanders pointing to the words: "The best time to delete this post was immediately after posting it. The second best time is now." on a canvas.

KFC Gaming's tweet garnered the support of many netizens, who claimed it did a better job than Burger King. As one netizen put it succinctly: "KFC vs Burger King, clear winner here". Meanwhile, another netizen left a sarcastic comment towards Burger King, saying: "Wow this is so nice! Imagine if somebody happened to say a sexist trope as a joke to launch their women’s culinary scholarship! But that would never happen right, @BurgerKingUK?" KFC Gaming's tweet has gained 8,160 likes and 641 retweets at the time of writing.

kfc vs burger king



clear winner here — freddo brace (@brace_freddoo) March 8, 2021

Wow this is so nice! Imagine if somebody happened to say a sexist trope as a joke to launch their women’s culinary scholarship! But that would never happen 😳 right @BurgerKingUK ? — myoffshoreaccount (@myoffshoreacco1) March 8, 2021

KFC Gaming, like many netizens, showed disapproval of Burger King's recent marketing stunt. Burger King first tweeted the phrase "Women belong in the kitchen" on Monday, followed by a subsequent tweet stating that only 20% of chefs are women, and Burger King looks to change the gender ratio by empowering its female employers. Burger King has since deleted the tweet and apologised.

It is not uncommon for F&B companies to take jabs at each other online. Last year in February, Nando's took a jab at Burger King as well for its mouldy burger ad that aimed to promote its fresh ingredients. In the ad, Burger King created a time lapse video where it constructs its iconic Whopper and shoots its condition over a 34 day period. The spot read, "the beauty of no artificial preservatives" at the end. In response, Nando's posted on its Facebook page, where placed an empty plate with presumably chicken crumbs next to Burger King's mouldy Whopper. The post was accompanied with the lines: "Some burgers, after 34 days" and "Our peri-peri chicken burger after 3-4 mins".

Separately in November, KFC Singapore launched its campaign titled “Everything’s Better with KFCHEESE”, which places focus on its signature cheese sauce. The campaign kickstarts a 40-second ad showing KFC’s cheese sauce being poured on everything, which included cheeky references to its recent marketing stunt in the ad such as Burger King's Whopper or McDonald's fries. With this, KFC looked to re-enforce the message that KFC Signature Cheese Sauce is so good, it truly goes with everything.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Content 360 Week is back from 6 to 8 April this year! Super charge your content production, distribution and monetisation strategies by learning from brands such as NBA Asia, P&G, Malaysia Airlines, and Marriott International, among others. Sign up today!

(Photo courtesy: 123RF)

Related articles:

McDonald's social admin's comical tweet about being undervalued goes viral, brands chime in

Nando's banters with myBurgerLab and GSC about recelebrating 2020

KFC Singapore takes a 'cheesy jab' at competitors McD's and BK