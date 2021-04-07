IPG Mediabrands inks deal with TikTok to create custom content training programme for clients

TikTok has partnered with IPG's Mediabrands to curate a creator and content accelerator initiative "Creator Collective" for brands. Under the partnership, the two companies will co-create a series of custom programmes for Mediabrands’ clients that aims to help them build an authentic presence on TikTok by tapping into the platform's community of creators. The initiative is said to bring together a select group of "forward-thinking and diverse creators" who will provide hands-on guidance to Mediabrands’ clients, ensuring that their content is culturally connected, inclusive and resonates with the TikTok community. It will be kickstarted with the “Creator Camps" programme, which is a quarterly session where creators will provide Mediabrands clients strategic counsel and feedback on their upcoming campaigns.

The Creator Collective forms the central pillar of a three-year, global endeavour between Mediabrands and TikTok that focuses on providing Mediabrands’ agencies and clients with access to TikTok insight and training, first-to-market opportunities, resources and best practices, and research and media trial opportunities. With this working relationship, Mediabrands clients will now also get access to the content and entertainment capabilities of TikTok, according to Daryl Lee, global CEO, IPG Mediabrands. Additionally, to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion, the two companies will collaborate to develop innovative, creative strategies to benefit non-profit organisations and elevate under-represented communities on the platform. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information.

Dani Benowitz, president of IPG Mediabrands’ MAGNA, said: “As audience reach declines in traditional formats, it is critical that client budgets fund new ways to connect with audiences. This partnership will deliver incredible value to our clients and, as importantly, will help all of us learn the power of creating content communities at scale.” Benowitz also added that TikTok has earned this partnership through backing its words and action and integrity. This comes as TikTok was identified as the most improved platform from a media responsibility perspective based on MAGNA's latest Media Responsibility Index.

Blake Chandlee, president of global business solutions, TikTok, added: “We're delighted to partner with Mediabrands and help their clients tap into trends, create a steady stream of content that resonates with our community, and embrace the creativity and culture that makes TikTok such an incredible platform.”

Separately last November, Mediabrands launched its content studio named Mediabrands Content Studio, which helps creating content strategies for its clients. Rolling out globally across 12 markets, the Mediabrands Content Studio is said to have an approach focused on the three emerging categories of content: branded content opportunities with media partners, digital content that drives performance and engagement, as well as brand-fueled long- and short-form original content. The Mediabrands Content Studio also touts to be a data-driven content practice built on the intelligence and insight that media provides about which content connects brands with people in the most compelling and personalised way.

