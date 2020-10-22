Instagram lets brands create product tags from scratch ahead of holiday season

Companies can now create Instagram ads with product tags from scratch in Ads Manager, offering them the option to use more commercial creative and copy compared to traditional organic posts ahead of the holiday season. The available formats for ads with product tags include photos, videos and carousels.

Ads with product tags make it easier for consumers to discover and shop, and they can help brands increase awareness for their products by driving traffic to product detail pages on Instagram. Additionally, new audience tools will be added to help brands reach new and existing customers who are interested in shopping across Facebook and Instagram.

With Shopping Engagement Custom Audiences, businesses can now reach consumers who have already shown interest in their product or brand by doing things such as saving a product, viewing a shop or initiating a purchase. Meanwhile with Shopping Lookalike Audiences, brands can also grow their customer base by reaching shoppers who have similar interests to your existing customers on Facebook and Instagram.

In an additional effort to help brands gear up for the holiday season, Facebook is also testing discount features for shops in the US which allows brands to put individual products on sale, create offers that can be automatically applied or offer a discount on an item by letting customers apply a promo code. Brands can add a banner to their shop to ensure customers know of the discount options available and pique their interest.

Facebook is not stopping there. It is also offering small business free marketing training and resources as part of its Season of Support. The dozens of training include four new courses specifically designed to prepare brands for the holiday season. Season of Support will also feature special discounts and offers from partners including Intuit, Vimeo, ChatFuel, MobileMonkey, BigCommerce and Canva.

Facebook doubled down on the eCommerce front in May this year by unveiling Facebook Shops to empower small business owners and global brands to create a single online store for consumers to access on both Facebook and Instagram. Facebook Shops allows consumers to message a business through WhatsApp, Messenger of Instagram Direct to ask questions, receive support, and track deliveries, among others. At the same time, it also introduced features such as Instagram Shop and live shopping to help consumers discover products they are interested in and make purchasing easier.

