FRISO Singapore creates loungewear to stir up talk about sleep and poop

FRISO has collaborated with home-grown kidswear label Maison Q for a limited-edition sleepwear, aimed at helping parents start a conversation with their children about the importance of good gut health and quality sleep. The team also created poop-inspired stickers for parents to fit poop into their conversations, given that many parents are turning to messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram to communicate in this digital age.

FrieslandCampina Singapore's head of marketing (specialised nutrition), Melissa Wong, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the sleepwear, which features adorable poop characters, seeks to spark conversation between parents and children, since gut health is not a topic that most parents or children would normally talk about. When asked about the plans to promote the sleepwear line and sticker packs, Wong said plenty of the traction will be driven by earned media and influencer activities.

This year's campaign also featured a physical launch of the sleepwear at retailer Motherswork on World Sleep Day on 19 March. The team aims to sustain the level of interest and conversation in the campaign and the cause through a mix of social and owned media in the next few months. Despite being in the early days of the 2021 campaign, Wong said the team is already seeing heightened visibility in traditional and social media of the importance of good gut health in children.

"We are looking forward to when the sleepwear collection goes live in leading supermarkets and online retailers, including FRISO Online across the island on 1 April, as this where we will hopefully see parents support the campaign by redeeming the limited-edition sleepwear sets," she said.

FrieslandCampina Singapore worked with Omnicom PR Group last year to launch the Friso Good Poop Matters, Baby campaign which also included Singapore's first-ever FRISO Good Poop Advisory Panel. The campaign was initially launched to add a creative twist to turn a dry subject and encourage discussion on good gut health among parents. This year, both parties collaborated once again to help parents take a more proactive approach to help their children achieve good poop through better sleep.

Suhana Ab, founder and creative director at Maison Q said when FRISO invited the team to translate good gut health and quality sleep in a fun and tongue-in-cheek manner, it was more than happy to get on board. "In creating this print, we put a lot of thought into what would make it easy for parents to have open conversations about poop and why it matters. Fashion and design have a wonderful way of making things simpler to understand, and at the same time making them aesthetically beautiful," Suhana added.

Meanwhile in previous interview with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, FrieslandCampina Singapore’s GM David Naidu said its Friso Good Poop Matters, Baby campaign resonated well with its audience, with FRISO's earned media campaign achieving a total of 24 organic media stories and an estimated 18.3 million in impressions.

"At its heart, the campaign’s humorous content and messages were highly relevant and struck a chord with Singaporean parents, and this was instrumental in letting the campaign gain the traction it needed to emphasise that good digestion and good poop matter," Naidu said.

